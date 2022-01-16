A disgruntled customer at a bridal salon in China made her fury known by tearing through a store full of dresses with scissors.

The woman was filmed at the salon snipping at a rack full of dresses.

She continued to cut the dresses despite being told she would have to pay the equivalent of tens of thousands of rands per dress.

An irate customer at a bridal salon in China tore through racks of wedding dresses, slicing them up with scissors after a dispute with the store over a R8,500 deposit.

The customer, an unnamed woman in Chongqing, a city in southwest China, was filmed going through racks of wedding gowns with a pair of scissors in her hand.

According to Chinese media outlet Sohu, the incident occurred at a bridal shop in Chongqing's Jiangjin district on January 9. Sohu reported that the woman destroyed 32 wedding dresses worth the equivalent of R170,000.

According to Sohu, the dispute arose after the store declined to return the woman's deposit for a wedding package after the customer abruptly cancelled a wedding package worth some R20,000.

In the video, the customer snips at voluminous white wedding gowns and traditional Chinese wedding dresses. In the clip, the person filming the woman informs her that each gown costs thousands to tens of thousands of Chinese yuan.

"Think clearly. These dresses cost several thousands of yuan," the person filming is heard saying.

"Thousands? Even if it's several ten-thousands, that's fine,' the woman replies, continuing to snip at the gowns with the scissors. "Call the police."

"This one? It's several tens of thousands," the person cautions the woman as she cuts a lavish red-and-gold traditional Chinese wedding gown. The sum of 10,000 Chinese yuan is equivalent to around R24,000

The woman then replied that she would be fine with paying 100,000 Chinese yuan, or R240,000.

A report from local TV station Chongqing Broadcasting Group showed police officers being filmed at the store, examining the damaged wedding dresses.

