I tried Gordon Ramsay's favourite 10-minute pasta and now I know why he makes it every week

In his cookbook, "Ramsay in 10," which came out in October 2021, Ramsay features a turkey and leek pasta with crispy sage breadcrumbs.

"For a change, skip the bolognese and make this creamy turkey and leek sauce in a fraction of the time instead," he wrote. "It might just become a regular midweek family meal, as it has at my house."

I'm always looking for quick and easy dishes to make during the busy workweek, so I knew I had to try this.

Here's how it all went down.