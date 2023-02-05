I tried Gordon Ramsay's favourite 10-minute pasta and now I know why he makes it every week

- I recently tried Gordon Ramsay's 10-minute pasta, which he makes for his family every week.
- The dish has a turkey and leek sauce and is topped with crispy sage breadcrumbs.
- Ramsay's delicious pasta was light and bright – exactly what I needed after a big holiday season.
- For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.
I love making Gordon Ramsay's quick and delicious dishes.
From his 15-minute tagliatelle bolognese to his 10-minute bacon cheeseburger, Ramsay has never let me down when I need a fast recipe.
So I was ecstatic when I learned that the Michelin-starred chef has an entire cookbook dedicated to dishes that can be made in 10 minutes flat.
Ramsay said he makes this 10-minute pasta for his family every week.
In his cookbook, "Ramsay in 10," which came out in October 2021, Ramsay features a turkey and leek pasta with crispy sage breadcrumbs.
"For a change, skip the bolognese and make this creamy turkey and leek sauce in a fraction of the time instead," he wrote. "It might just become a regular midweek family meal, as it has at my house."
I'm always looking for quick and easy dishes to make during the busy workweek, so I knew I had to try this.
Here's how it all went down.
Ramsay's 10-minute pasta includes turkey, breadcrumbs, and leeks.
To make Ramsay's 10-minute pasta for four, you'll need:
- 17 ounces fresh penne or fusilli pasta
- 14 ounces ground turkey
- ¾ cup heavy cream
- 4 sage leaves
- 4 regular shallots (or 2 banana shallots)
- 3 garlic cloves
- 2 leeks
- 1 lemon
- A handful of flat-leaf parsley leaves
- Freshly-grated parmesan cheese (for serving)
To make the breadcrumbs for the pasta, you'll need:
- 6 tablespoons fresh breadcrumbs
- 2 sage leaves
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
Ramsay notes in his cookbook that the breadcrumbs are optional, but after trying the pasta myself I definitely recommend taking this extra step. It was the first time I made fresh breadcrumbs, and it couldn't have been easier.
But feel free to play around with the ingredients depending on your preferences. Ramsay said this dish also works great with ground chicken or sausage meat; the sage can easily be swapped for thyme, parsley, or tarragon; and any shape of fresh or dried pasta will do.
Before I got cooking, I needed to prep.
First I brought a saucepan of salted water to a boil so it'd be ready for the pasta in a few minutes.
Then, per Ramsay's recipe, I peeled and grated my shallots and garlic. If the handheld grater proves tricky (and risky for your fingers) feel free to use a knife to finish mincing the veggies.
After grating my shallots and garlic, I finely sliced my leeks.
I should note that Ramsay recommends prepping your shallots and garlic while the olive oil is heating up in the pan and slicing your leeks right before you add the pasta. But I'm still quite slow at chopping veggies, so I got my prep out of the way first so I wouldn't be stressed about burning anything. I also let my leek slices soak in a bowl of cold water to ensure they were fully clean.
The recipe took me a tad longer than 10 minutes, but if you're confident in your chopping speed, then feel free to take Ramsay's lead.
I also prepped my fresh breadcrumbs.
I simply tore two slices of bread into pieces and threw them into the food processor, saving the leftovers I didn't need for the recipe.
I placed my Dutch oven over medium-high heat and added two tablespoons of olive oil. Then I added my shallots and garlic to the pan.
If you don't have a Dutch oven handy, Ramsay notes that this recipe also works with a heavy-based frying pan or a skillet.
Once the two minutes were up, I threw in the sage leaves and turkey.
While the turkey was cooking, I added my leeks to the boiling water.
Then I threw in the penne.
While my pasta was cooking, I added the cream to my turkey in the other pan.
I reduced the sauce to a simmer until I was ready to serve.
Then I moved onto the crispy sage breadcrumbs.
I cooked the breadcrumbs until they were crisp and golden brown.
I drained my pasta and leeks and added the penne to the sauce.
Then I added the finely-chopped parsley leaves, along with some lemon zest.
I topped everything off with the sage breadcrumbs.
The dish looked bright and inviting thanks to the pops of colour from the parsley and breadcrumbs, and I loved seeing so many different textures meld together. Plus, it smelled absolutely delicious.It was time to dig in.
Ramsay's 10-minute pasta took me a couple of extra minutes, but the final result was definitely worth it.
I don't usually go for poultry with my pasta, so I was a bit skeptical when I made the turkey sauce. But I was pleasantly surprised by how much I loved Ramsay's pasta.
The turkey and leek sauce is so light, but it's packed with so much flavour. The leeks add just a hint of lovely sweetness, and the lemon really brightens each bite. And the contrasting textures of the crispy sage breadcrumbs paired with the creamy sauce make a fantastic team. I don't usually crave a big meal during the weekday, so I love that this pasta makes dinner interesting without being too heavy.Whether you're longing for a light dish to help you recover from the holiday season, or just want a recipe that feels like spring, Ramsay's favourite 10-minute pasta will satisfy all your cravings.