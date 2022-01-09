New video shows an anti-vaxxer attacking healthcare workers at a Covid-19 clinic in Tustin, California.

Workers told the Los Angeles Times that the man called them "murderers."

It took seven officers roughly 15 minutes to restrain the attacker, who they shocked with stun guns.

For more stories visit Business Insider.

Newly released footage shows an anti-vaxxer attacking workers at a Covid-19 clinic in California last month.

The incident took place on December 30, when 43-year-old Thomas Apollo arrived at the mobile vaccine clinic in Tustin.

Healthcare workers told the Los Angeles Times that Apollo called them "murderers" and accused them of being complicit in a Covid-19 hoax.

Footage of the attack begins at 0:36.

Apollo, wearing a white t-shirt, can be seen in the video striking healthcare workers before being restrained by police.

Parsia Jahanbani, one of the victims, told the Los Angeles Times that Apollo became irate when asked to put a mask on by a security guard.

He then physically attacked Jahanbani and another healthcare worker, who chose to remain anonymous, the paper reported.

Jahanbani told the outlet that the other worker was pinned under Apollo and took "a few pretty strong punches to the head."

Several people, including a patient, stepped in to remove Apollo from the worker, who later received emergency medical care, the paper said.

When police arrived at the scene, it took seven officers roughly 15 minutes to restrain Apollo, who was "irate and shouting profanities," Jahanbani told the Los Angeles Times.

A spokesperson for the unnamed healthcare worker said that Apollo was shocked with stun guns about three times, and police officers were left with scratches on their arms.

Apollo was arrested on suspicion of battery and resisting arrest, a spokesperson for the Tustin Police Department, told the Los Angeles Times.

Inmate records show that Apollo was released the following day, the paper said.

Alexander Rossel, the CEO of the clinic Families Together, where the incident took place, said over the past two years workers had experienced regular harassment from those disagreeing with Covid-19 testing and vaccination.