South Africans seem to be working from home two days a week, Discovery data suggests

South Africa's workforce seems to prefer working from home two days a week and three days at work locations, data from Discovery suggests.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays emerged as the favoured days for office work.

The data showed that Fridays are the least preferred days to work at the office.

The price of fuel and load shedding may influence driving patterns and office versus home trends.

Its new Work From Home Index, which tracks drivers' patterns, found that people are more likely to physically travel between their places of work and their homes on three days of the week, and typically work from home on two.

It showed that most workers prefer driving to work on Tuesdays and Wednesdays compared to other days and found that Friday was the least preferred day to go to work, with 20% fewer trips recorded for that day.

Since the pandemic surfaced in South Africa in March 2020, Discovery's insurance unit has been observing the constant movement changes during the various levels of lockdowns and the different infectious waves.

It looked at how its clients shifted from "working predominantly from home" to "returning to work locations".

The Covid-19 pandemic ushered in new attitudes around workplace culture, with many employers offering the option of hybrid working models and workers seeking more flexibility.

Discovery's data found that workers have been largely staging a return to the office, with around 80% of people working at their places of work again.

"…Findings reveal that during the last couple of months of this year, around 80% of people are now working at their 'work' locations again, compared to data on the pre-Covid levels," Anton Ossip, Discovery Insurers chief executive, said.

"By contrast, people were most certainly home-based between March and May 2020, correlating directly with the initial hard lockdown," he said.

Some of the other patterns Discovery observed was that workers are not consistently going to their places of work on the same days each week. It also said the proportion of its clients going to their office more than three times a week was 10% lower than in the pre-Covid era.

The number of people working at the office daily during the week is also 20% less than pre-Covid times.

"The changes we have seen in movement patterns indicate that South Africans are not just resilient, they are also hardworking and have adapted as required during this pandemic," Ossip said.

South Africa's working dynamics are happening in an economy currently characterised by unstable power supply and skyrocketing fuel prices, all factors that will be interesting to observe, Ossip said.

"It is also interesting to see how external factors such as load shedding and fuel price increases will likely have an impact here, with load shedding making it difficult for some to work from home while on the other hand fuel price increases (up 53% over the past 12 months) makes it more expensive to travel to work. Regardless, there is a strong sense of people returning to a 'pre-Covid normal'," said Ossip.

