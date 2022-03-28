This investor wants to invest R290m into 20 SA businesses. But they must be ‘revolutionary’

Dr. Akintoye Akindele is committed to investing up to R290m to in 20 SA businesses.

These businesses must be focussed on transforming Africa.

Last year he invested in 47 businesses.

The scale of the investment went from $100 million to as low as $50,000.



Dr Akintoye Akindele says there is a simple reason he became a chemical engineer. “The fear of hunger and poverty,” is how the founder of Platform Capital puts it.

While growing up in Nigeria, it was drilled into him that he would never get rich studying subjects like literature and economics, and that, given his grasp of mathematics, being an engineer was a better option.

Though he started out as an engineer, Akindele soon realised the job was not for him. He assumed he would be coming up with new inventions that would not only transform Nigeria but also the continent. Instead, he found himself taking care of equipment that was developed in North America, Asia and Europe. “They just had us to support and maintain.”

Akindele knew Africans were capable of coming up with locally developed technology to address real problems in their lives, but they needed the funding to back them up. This realisation saw him shifting gear and going into finance. He completed his PhD in finance at the International School of Management in France.

Ready for the long-term

Though Akindele enjoyed some success, especially after he started his own private equity firm, when it came to the funding of big projects, it was still not what he wanted.

He was not solving the problem he initially wanted to solve, which was turning African ideas into successful businesses. He realised that the private equity model, was not working, and he had to do something far more radical, so he launched Platform Capital in 2018. The company would invest in businesses that have revolutionary ideas - for at least 15 years.

The key thing he is looking for is what he calls “transformative". “We are only backing transformative ideas. Ideas that can transform and change Africa.”

SA does not take startups seriously

Though Akindele wants to do deals across the globe – as long as they benefit Africa – he is keen to invest in South African ventures.

Platform Capital set up offices in Johannesburg nine months ago and aims to invest $20m in 20 South African businesses a year. The group has already invested in three businesses.

When questioned on why Platform Capital was setting up shop in Africa’s largest capital market, Akindele notes that just because there is a lot of capital in SA, does not mean it will find its way to businesses that need it.

He says capital in SA invests in “old” sectors like mining and the finance sector, but there is a shortage of capital when it comes looking for promising investment opportunities like startups.

Put another way, the allocators of capital are out of touch.

“We are moving to a world that is far more different than where we are coming from. The biggest export on the continent is our people, our music, our lifestyle. The current capital base does not understand how to access those markets.”

Deep pockets

Akindele has the funding to back up his ambition. His firm has a balance sheet of $2 billion and there are global investment firms like Japan’s SoftBank Group that want to partner with Platform Capital.

He says the job of Platform Capital is not only to invest in these businesses but also to prepare them for investment by other companies. “We help entrepreneurs to prepare themselves to access capital.”

This is where he thinks he can assist South African businesses. “We know there are opportunities in SA, but most times these entrepreneurs are not deal ready.”

What he is looking for

Though Akindele is looking for revolutionary ideas, it is not the only criteria. Other key things are the drive of the company’s founder. Put another way: “How hungry is this person.” The other thing he looks for is how ambitious they are. How fundamentally do they want to change the world?

Akindele also assesses the makeup of the leadership team. This is not only the level of skill in the team but also the passion for what they are doing.

Lastly, he also looks at how flexible they are to changing their business plan. Are they prepared to change their assumptions that underpins their business plan?

Ultimately, Akindele says, he is looking for businesses he can “turn from a cub into a lion”.





