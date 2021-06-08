FNB customers over the age of 60 can register to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at its branches.

The bank will assist customers at over 600 branches across the country.

The government is currently administering the Covid-19 vaccine to about six million people aged 60 and older.

FNB will now assist its customers over the age of 60 to register to receive the Covid-19 vaccine on the government's Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) as the race to reach herd immunity intensifies.

The bank is one of many private sector companies assisting the government in a number of ways in its vaccine rollout since the launch of Phase 2 vaccinations.

Phase 2 of the vaccine programme, which launched in mid-May, is focusing on some six million people aged 60 and above.

This group is among those who are at a more pronounced risk of being hospitalised or dying from Covid-19 related illness. They also account for 60% of all reported Covid-19 related deaths in the country, according to data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

In an earlier report, health minister Zweli Mkhize projected that 40,000 deaths would be prevented by vaccinating 5.5 million people who are older than 60 years.

The banks' qualifying customers will be able to register on the EVDS portal at 600 branches across the country that operate from Monday to Saturday, or its 37 branches that open for limited hours on Sundays.

Lee-Anne van Zyl, head of the bank's points of presence, said qualifying customers will be required to bring along their ID and proof of address for registration, and they will be assisted to register through the bank's digital zones and the mobile devices used for its normal banking services.

"As a corporate citizen, we have a responsibility to help efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19. While vaccination remains a voluntary choice, we believe that vaccination coupled with strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols is key to minimising the impact of this pandemic," Van Zyl said.

