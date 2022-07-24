TAKE A LOOK |This luxury penthouse at Ellipse Waterfall sold for R12.6m. The biggest costs R50m

Ellipse Waterfall, developed by Attacq and Tricolt, is now offering luxury apartments and penthouses from R1.5 million to a whopping R50 million.

The development consists of four glass façade luxury sky-rise buildings named after four famous astronomers – Newton, Kepler, Cassini and Galileo.

The development has sold about 417 units at the total value of R1 billion since its launch in November 2018.

A R50 million three-floor penthouse compromising 5-bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, walk-in dressing rooms, a spa and a cinema has already been sold.

“Ellipse Waterfall is not just a development, it’s a destination," said the CEO of Tricolt Tim Kleock.

Kleock added: "It offers residents the opportunity to live a world-class metropolitan lifestyle in a smart, safe and sustainable community-connected environment. As the co-developers of Ellipse Waterfall, we are proud to have executed on this project with incredible attention to detail, ensuring investors get the best value for money.”

The development, which is said to be the first luxury high-rise apartments in Waterfall, consists of four elaborate, glass facade sky-rise buildings each named after famous astronomers Newton, Kepler, Cassini and Galileo.

“Each tower’s height differs, Newton has 10 storeys, Kepler has 11 storeys, Galileo has 12 storeys and Cassini has 16 storeys. The result is incredible views from every apartment – whether you are looking out onto the Magaliesberg or across to the Sandton skyline.



“Coupled with this is the ingenious internal space design. Each apartment is a celebration of modern architecture with ultra-indulgent finishes and spacious interiors to optimise flow,” Kleock said.

The development offers Executive one-to-two-bedroom ensuite apartments, two to three bedroom ensuite penthouses, and four bedroom penthouses.

According to the developers, “of the 23 grand Penthouses available, 12 have already been sold, including a three-floor penthouse compromising, 5-bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, walk-in dressing rooms, a spa and a cinema valued in excess of R50-million.”



One three-bedroom en-suite penthouse located at the rooftop of the Keplter tower, furnished with gloss kitchen cupboards and Smeg appliances, was on the market for R12.6 million and sold on the day of the showcase.

Here’s what it looks like

The dining area, with some of the few art pieces from nouvelle art collection valued at R870,000, leads to the lounge area surrounded by long glass doors.

The lounge downstairs has a spectacular view of Sandton City, Mall of Africa and Netcare Waterfall hospital.

Behind the L-shaped couch in the lounge area is the kitchen fitted with golden cupboard and some Smeg appliances. This also leads to the main bedroom.

The main bedroom offers an ensuite bathroom and also leads outside into another balcony area overlooking Mall of Africa.

The stairway leading to the second sotrey of the house takes guests into another lounge area upstairs.

This part of the house, surrounded by glass doors that go from floor to ceiling, offers a bathroom and balcony overlooking Sandton City.

The central part of the balcony offers a breath-taking view of Sandton city, with Mall of Africa on the left and Netcare Waterfall hospital on the right. This is where the jacuzzi and swimming pool are also situated.

Guests or owners can enjoy sun-downers by the pool while appreciating the lovely sun set.

