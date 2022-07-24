Life

TAKE A LOOK |This luxury penthouse at Ellipse Waterfall sold for R12.6m. The biggest costs R50m

Business Insider SA
Compiled by Phumi Ramalepe ,
Four towers of Ellipse Waterfall (Ellipse Waterfall Brochure)
Four towers of Ellipse Waterfall (Ellipse Waterfall Brochure)
  • Ellipse Waterfall, developed by Attacq and Tricolt, is now offering luxury apartments and penthouses from R1.5 million to a whopping R50 million.
  • The development consists of four glass façade luxury sky-rise buildings named after four famous astronomers – Newton, Kepler, Cassini and Galileo.
  • The development has sold about 417 units at the total value of R1 billion since its launch in November 2018.
  • A R50 million three-floor penthouse compromising 5-bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, walk-in dressing rooms, a spa and a cinema has already been sold.
  • For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Ellipse Waterfall, developed by Attacq and Tricolt, is showcasing its latest development, new luxury apartments and penthouse in four high- rise buildings, with prices ranging from R1.5 million to R14 million, and the biggest penthouse going for a whopping R50 million.

Since the launch of the Waterfall in November 2018, the development has sold about 417 units at the total value of R1 billion in sales, as reported before the showcase event hosted on Friday, 15 July 2022.

“Ellipse Waterfall is not just a development, it’s a destination," said the CEO of Tricolt Tim Kleock.

Kleock added: "It offers residents the opportunity to live a world-class metropolitan lifestyle in a smart, safe and sustainable community-connected environment. As the co-developers of Ellipse Waterfall, we are proud to have executed on this project with incredible attention to detail, ensuring investors get the best value for money.” 

The development, which is said to be the first luxury high-rise apartments in Waterfall, consists of four elaborate, glass facade sky-rise buildings each named after famous astronomers Newton, Kepler, Cassini and Galileo.

Site plan (Ellipse Waterfall brochure)
Site plan (Ellipse Waterfall brochure)

“Each tower’s height differs, Newton has 10 storeys, Kepler has 11 storeys, Galileo has 12 storeys and Cassini has 16 storeys. The result is incredible views from every apartment – whether you are looking out onto the Magaliesberg or across to the Sandton skyline.

“Coupled with this is the ingenious internal space design. Each apartment is a celebration of modern architecture with ultra-indulgent finishes and spacious interiors to optimise flow,” Kleock said.

The development offers Executive one-to-two-bedroom ensuite apartments, two to three bedroom ensuite penthouses, and four bedroom penthouses.

Floor plan (Supplied)
Floor plan (Supplied)

According to the developers, “of the 23 grand Penthouses available, 12 have already been sold, including a three-floor penthouse compromising, 5-bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, walk-in dressing rooms, a spa and a cinema valued in excess of R50-million.”

One three-bedroom en-suite penthouse located at the rooftop of the Keplter tower, furnished with gloss kitchen cupboards and Smeg appliances, was on the market for R12.6 million and sold on the day of the showcase.

Here’s what it looks like

The dining area, with some of the few art pieces from nouvelle art collection valued at R870,000, leads to the lounge area surrounded by long glass doors.  

Dining room leading to the other two bedrooms (Bus
Dining room leading to the other two bedrooms (Business Insider / Phumi Ramalepe)
dining room, living room and balcony with a view o
Dining room, living room and balcony with a view of the city (Supplied)

The lounge downstairs has a spectacular view of Sandton City, Mall of Africa and Netcare Waterfall hospital.

Furnished living room (Business Insider Phumi Rama
Furnished living room downstairs (Business Insider / Phumi Ramalepe)

Behind the L-shaped couch in the lounge area is the kitchen fitted with golden cupboard and some Smeg appliances. This also leads to the main bedroom. 

Kitchen with Smeg appliance (Supplied)
Kitchen with Smeg appliance (Supplied)

The main bedroom offers an ensuite bathroom and also leads outside into another balcony area overlooking Mall of Africa. 

One of the three bedroom (Business Insider Phumi R
One of the three bedroom (Business Insider / Phumi Ramalepe).
One of the bathrooms (Supplied)
One of the bathrooms (Supplied)

The stairway leading to the second sotrey of the house takes guests into another lounge area upstairs. 

stairway leading upstairs (Supplied )
Stairway leading upstairs (Supplied)

This part of the house, surrounded by glass doors that go from floor to ceiling, offers a bathroom and balcony overlooking Sandton City. 

Chill area upstairs (Supplied)
Chill area upstairs (Supplied)

The central part of the balcony offers a breath-taking view of Sandton city, with Mall of Africa on the left and Netcare Waterfall hospital on the right. This is where the jacuzzi and swimming pool are also situated.  

Balcony area upstairs (Supplied)
Balcony area upstairs (Supplied)

Guests or owners can enjoy sun-downers by the pool while appreciating the lovely sun set. 

Jacuzzi and pool offering a view of the city (Supp
Jacuzzi and pool upstairs, offering a view of the city (Supplied)

