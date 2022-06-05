Trending

More than 70 corgis and their owners met at Balmoral Castle to honour the Queen during Platinum Jubilee

Business Insider US
Gabi Stevenson ,
More than 70 corgis and their owners gathered at Balmoral Castle in honor of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022.
  • More than 70 corgis gathered at Balmoral Castle in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Saturday.
  • The event was organised by the Corgi Society of Scotland and the UK Corgi Club, The Independent reports.
  • Insider previously reported that the Queen has owned more than 30 corgis since 1945.
Dozens of corgis and their owners gathered on the front lawn of Balmoral Castle, the Scottish holiday home of the royal family in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Saturday.

Corgis met on the front lawn at Balmoral Castle during an event with the Corgi Society of Scotland to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022.

Corgi owners like Graham and Zoe Walker posed with their pups in front of the castle for the event. The meet-up was organised by the Corgi Society of Scotland and the UK Corgi Club, The Independent reports.

Graham and Zoe Walker with their corgi Arnie on the front lawn at Balmoral Castle during an event with the Corgi Society of Scotland to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022.

Source: The Independent

Some dogs wore celebratory bandanas, like this pink "Party Time" accessory.

A corgi walks through Balmoral Castle during an event with the Corgi Society of Scotland to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022.

Bradley and Hovis also wore bandanas, complete with the years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and a cartoon corgi in a crown.

Corgis Bradley and Hovis at Balmoral Castle during an event with the Corgi Society of Scotland to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022.

The Union Jack, the national flag of the United Kingdom, was on display on this corgi's bandana.

A corgi with a Union Jack bandana at Balmoral Castle during an event with the Corgi Society of Scotland to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022.

Owners of all ages, including 6-month-old Joy Stephen, attended the event with their corgis.

6-month-old Joy Stephen with her corgi Marvin on the front lawn at Balmoral Castle during an event with the Corgi Society of Scotland to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022..

Some owners held their dogs in the air for photo opportunities.

Corgis and their owners posed on the front lawn of Balmoral Castle during an event with the Corgi Society of Scotland to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022.

The large group of pups and people convened for a group photo on the lawn of Balmoral.

More than 70 corgis posed on the front lawn at Balmoral Castle during an event with the Corgi Society of Scotland to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022.


