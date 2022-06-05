More than 70 corgis and their owners met at Balmoral Castle to honour the Queen during Platinum Jubilee

- More than 70 corgis gathered at Balmoral Castle in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Saturday.
- The event was organised by the Corgi Society of Scotland and the UK Corgi Club, The Independent reports.
- Insider previously reported that the Queen has owned more than 30 corgis since 1945.
Dozens of corgis and their owners gathered on the front lawn of Balmoral Castle, the Scottish holiday home of the royal family in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Saturday.
Corgi owners like Graham and Zoe Walker posed with their pups in front of the castle for the event. The meet-up was organised by the Corgi Society of Scotland and the UK Corgi Club, The Independent reports.
Source: The Independent