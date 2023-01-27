Amazon employees are already using ChatGPT for software coding, and it can answer customer questions

Amazon employees are using ChatGPT in a number of different ways, internal Slack messages show.

ChatGPT was able to answer AWS customer questions and write training documents.

It wasn't so impressive in creating an "epic rap battle."

Amazon employees are quickly discovering ChatGPT's vast potential as a work assistant.

ChatGPT, the eerily intelligent chatbot that blew up since its November release, has been used in a number of different job functions at Amazon, according to internal Slack messages obtained by Insider. That includes answering job interview questions, writing software code, and creating training documents, as Insider previously reported.

One employee said in the Slack channel that the Amazon Web Services cloud unit has created a small working group to better understand AI's impact on its business. Through testing, this team found ChatGPT does a "very good job" at answering AWS customer support questions, as most answers are based on public information. The AI tool was also "great" at creating training documents and "very strong" in corporate strategy questions.

Additionally, ChatGPT was "great" at writing a troubleshooting guide for AWS Aurora database engineers, and answering "difficult" support questions, this employee wrote on Slack. It was capable of "figuring out a customer's company goals" as well.

It's one of the new developments driven by ChatGPT's sudden rise, which has prompted Amazon to warn employees about the AI tool's use at work. A corporate attorney at Amazon told employees not to share confidential company information with ChatGPT, as Insider previously reported. Microsoft's investment in OpenAI, ChatGPT's creator, announced earlier this week, only deepens those concerns.



Though many employees were impressed by ChatGPT, there was one area it disappointed: creating an "epic rap battle," according to the Slack messages. The employee wrote it's likely because it's an "extremely advanced human cognitive task."

"It was ok but only ok," the employee wrote on Slack.

Amazon's spokesperson didn't respond to a request for comment. OpenAI's representative pointed to ChatGPT's FAQ page for any questions regarding its data and privacy policies.



