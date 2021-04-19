Fires in Cape Town have left many in desperate and immediate need of food, water, and clothing.

Various organisations such as Gift of the Givers, VWS Fires, and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA are helping affected people, and animals. They can use donations too.

The fires have also caused extensive damage to historic buildings in UCT and left some students without accommodation.

Fires that spread from Table Mountain on Sunday morning have affected many people in Cape Town, including 4,000 University of Cape Town (UCT) students who have had to scramble for accommodation as the blaze forced and evacuation of a campus.

By Monday morning, the blaze had also forced some residents to evacuate their homes.

The fire has destroyed some Cape Town icons, such as Mostert's Mill, Rhodes Memorial Restaurant and Tea Garden, as well as UCT buildings.

The South African National Defence Force (Sandef) has put its available air resources in Cape Town on standby to assist, while charity organisations, retailers and other companies, and residents have mobilised to help people and animals in distress, alongside emergency services.

Those at the frontline have called for various types of direct and indirect donations

Here’s how you can help.

Essentials via the UCT SRC

The UCT student representative council (SRC) took to Twitter on Sunday to ask for help. Students need toiletries such soap, toothbrushes, wash cloths, and sanitary towels. They also need food, water, painkillers, plastic and paper bags, and masks. Any kind of clothes would also be appreciated as some students are still in smokey clothes.

Donations can be made at UCT's Graduate School of Business (GSB) - 9 Portswood Rd, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town, or contact them on 082 467 3029.

NB: On toiletries.



A number of deliveries have already been despatched and received.



Deliveries will continue throughout. pic.twitter.com/QucNL6ey1J — UCT SRC (@UCT_SRC) April 19, 2021





Gift of the Givers

Nonprofit organisation Gift of the Givers has delivered food to around 4,000 UCT students.

Monetary donations to Gift of the Givers can be made here. Or you can do an EFT to this Standard Bank account:

Branch code – 057525

Account number – 052137228



Ref: UCT Fire

"Selfless" is the word we use to describe those brave men??‍??and women??‍?? who are actively involved in managing the devastating fire that broke in #CapeTown.



With much love ??, our team packed hot, nutritious meals for those firefighters that have been on-site since 9am on Sunday pic.twitter.com/qxqRrBmlVo — Gift of the Givers (@GiftoftheGivers) April 19, 2021

VWS Fires

Volunteer Wildfire Service, a nonprofit organisation that helps fight wildfires, also requires supplies. They need help with water, energy drinks, snackbars and eye drops for firefighters.

Donations can be dropped off at the Roeland Street Fire Station in Cape Town.

Bank deposits or EFT payments can be made to:

Volunteer Wildfire



First National Bank

Branch code – 250655

Account number – 627 5001 6521

For those wanting to send supplies to our crews on the line, these items below can be dropped off at Newlands fire base or make use of @CheckersSA Sixty60 app. Be safe and thank you ??#GameCampFire https://t.co/O8QbMLzH7i pic.twitter.com/gLPrVAGvAR — VWS Wildfires (@vwsfires) April 19, 2021

Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has dispatched a disaster risk management team, stationed at the Disaster Operation Centre in Goodwood. They are monitoring the area for any injured animals, to be treated at a short-term wildlife care facility.

The SPCA, PDSA and Frits Dog Hotel have made their facilities available to assist people evacuating their animals at no charge.

The organisation is currently in need of a trailer in order to transport emergency supplies – and they can always use cash.

Contact details:

SPCA: 021 700 4140

PDSA: Veronica Nell – 063 608 7624

Frits Dog Hotel: 021 200 4244

[SAFE HAVEN] The SPCA, PDSA and Frits Dog Hotel has opened our doors to assist people evacuating their animals free of charge. Details in the link below https://t.co/PzKoLycXd7 — Cape of Good Hope SPCA (@capespca) April 19, 2021

