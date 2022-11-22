How a Cape Town suburb sprouted road signs just for drug dealers

Frustrated Capetonians decided to make signs after a drug dealer’s car swerved at a pedestrian, leading to an attempted murder charge.

Police arrested a man with 17 packages of cocaine – but within a week the dealers were back in the streets of Rosebank.

The resident decided to tackle the problem with humour and most neighbours who responded on social media say the signs are "fantastic".

Road signs which appear to welcome drug dealers have popped up in a middle-class Cape Town suburb.



But residents of Rosebank say the signs are meant to be a deterrent – and they seem to be working.

The man who made the signs says he decided to act after watching a YouTube video about a similar initiative in Tower Hamlets, London.

His first sign asks drivers to “Give way to oncoming drug dealers”, while the second announces a “cocaine dropoff zone” that operates from 11:00 to 15:00 on weekdays.

Apart from one or two truculent responses after he put up the signs in the early hours, the man says the response from his neighbours has been overwhelmingly positive.

In reply to a post on a community group saying, “Whoever you are, please stop, the signs don’t work” the man says about 25 people wrote, “They are brilliant, please never stop.”

He was spurred to action by the regular drug deals taking place in Rosebank’s quiet residential streets.

“There were always two vehicles, each with two people inside, and large packages were being exchanged,” he says. “This was wholesale dealing, not retail.”

Community unhappiness reached “fever pitch” in early October, he says, when a dealer “flipped the bird” at residents filming him and a vehicle swerved at a pedestrian.

After the resident laid a charge of attempted murder, police mounted a raid in which a dealer was arrested with 17 packages of cocaine and a large amount of cash in his car, the man says. But then there was another deal.

“There was lots of complaining, but it becomes background noise and doesn’t achieve much,” the man says. “Using humour, though, is very South African, and I thought it was a way of letting the dealers know, “We’re watching you even if the police aren’t.’”

Rosebank resident Coral Gardiner says a “dropoff” sign was put up outside her house during the night. “I had a good chuckle when I saw it in the morning,” she says. “It’s such a clever way of bringing this issue to people’s attention, and whoever’s responsible is probably fed up of residents looking the other way.”

Gardiner said one of her neighbours ripped down the sign. “He was grumpy because he had people coming for lunch,” she says.

Another resident, Candice-Lee Kannemeyer, says dealers’ cars have not been seen as frequently since the signs started appearing about two weeks ago.

Most people think they are a “brilliant” way of stemming the escalation of drug deals in the area over the last 18 months, she says. “It’s because of our proximity to so many main arteries, like Durban Road, Klipfontein Road, the M5 and Liesbeek Parkway.

“Obviously people in the area are thinking about what can be done, and the signs are some resident’s last resort. Other people have said we should photograph the dealers’ cars and put them on huge posters.”

From her loft office, Gardiner says she sees drug deals happening in the street regularly. Kanneyemer says the routine is always the same: a car - either the dealer or the client - waits in a pre-arranged spot, and when the other party arrives the dealer leads the customer to another location nearby where the exchange happens.

Walking back to her house recently after taking her dog to Rondebosch Common at 4PM, Kannemeyer says she saw a dealer in his car chopping a line of cocaine on a CD case.

“The police are no use, and security patrols can’t do much,” she says. “The dealers just say they’re waiting for a friend, or they claim to be Uber drivers.”

The worry, she says, is that a drug deal will go wrong and become violent.

The man who made the signs, who insisted on anonymity because “I don’t want drug dealers to know who I am”, says they cost him about R130 each, and he has been asked if he can supply them to other suburbs.

He says his campaign will continue, because “one arrest is like cutting off the head of the Hydra. The syndicates just send someone else.”

Western Cape police did not reply to Business Insider South Africa questions about the signs.