The State Capture Commission's first report lays out the details of just how corruption and looting was engineered at state entities.

Suppliers wrote their own tenders, or had the rules changed to suit them, said Justice Raymond Zondo.

State-owned companies claimed the need for emergency procurement, and demanded empowerment for a select few.

South Africa's government procurement system was subverted long before state capture, said Justice Raymond Zondo this week, but the looting under the administration of Jacob Zuma was the most concentrated and aggressive attack on it yet.

"To use the analogy of the current pandemic, state capture aggressively attacked a system which was already weakened by long standing co-morbidities."

Much like the coronavirus provided a huge amount of data for scientists to study, Zondo said his commission's investigations have gathered large troves of evidence on wrongdoing across state institutions including Transnet, SAA, and provincial governments.

Drawing on the commonalities found between those cases, the first volume of his report, delivered to President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday, lays out how procurement processes were dismantled and perverted to suck money out of the state.

Here is how large-scale looting and corruption was engineered at state entities according to Zondo's first report.

State-owned companies bought stuff they didn't need in order to give away money

"The evidence shows that goods and services were often procured when they were not needed, and often in duplication of work which had already been done," said Zondo.

Examples include the SA Revenue Service, Transnet ,and Eskom paying large amounts of money for consulting services from the likes of Bain and McKinsey, when they could do the same work internally.

But the problem went deeper: advice was bought in on projects without those ultimately responsible for the project knowing about it, or work that had already been done internally was outsourced again.

Such contracts, said Zondo, were "driven by certain high level executives deciding to give business to these companies".

State entities left things too late to use open tenders

The state and its associated companies are supposed to buy everything through open and transparent tenders, except in case of emergency, when deviation from that policy could be justified.

State buyers have a lot of emergencies.

"[T]he number of applications for deviations submitted to National Treasury for consideration in the recent past demonstrates the level of poor planning by departments and public entities," said Zondo. "Deviations appear to be the norm rather than exception and this resulted in unintended institutionalisation of deviations" – which breaks the entire system.

The risks inherent in such deviations, Zondo said, include:

that certain service providers and suppliers get preferential treatment

corruption

the exclusion of broader participation of suppliers, with barriers for small and black-owned suppliers, and a general support for monopolies

anti-competitive practices taking root.

Contracts were broken up, to avoid oversight in place to police big spending

Bigger deals have better oversight built into them. To avoid that, the likes of Transnet engaged in "parcelling", said Zondo.

At Transnet, one approval process kicked in at R250 million. So, over a period of four days, Transnet management approved four contracts with McKinsey – for "the same or similar services" – topping out at R239 million for the most expensive.

"Transnet effectively awarded one package of projects to McKinsey valued at R619 [million]", said Zondo, but broke them up to avoid its own procurement rules.

The South African Police Service similarly had a lot of contracts of just under R200,000, which happens to the point at which they would have to go out on tender.

Empowerment was demanded for a selected few

"[E]vidence shows that the ideals of empowerment were grossly manipulated and abused to advance the interests of a few individuals," said Zondo.

SAA, for example, told large suppliers such as BidVest units to include specific, nominated black-empowerment companies in contracts if they wanted to do business with the airline, even though those suppliers were already majority black owned, and compliant with other empowerment requirements.

Suppliers made the rules...

At the City of Johannesburg, technology company EOH would sometimes write the tenders the city would put out. "This was to exclude other bidders or to make them more likely to win the tender," said Zondo.

At SARS, consultants Bain wrote a request for proposal (RFP) to its own benefit. "In truth SARS had decided the outcome of the tender process before that process started," said Zondo.

That is not counting instances of "improper communication", where potential bidders got the inside track on deals, down to highly confidential pricing schedules and submissions by other bidders.

In several such cases, the suppliers that received preferential treatment also happened to give money to the ANC.

"The records show a number of donation requests that coincided with the award of tenders," said Zondo.

... or the rules were re-written to benefit specific suppliers

Transnet changed adjudication criteria to make sure a Chinese supplier wouldn't score zero for empowerment because it was foreign-owned, said Zondo.

Extending the scope and value of already awarded tenders was also common. At SARS, a six-week contract worth R2.6 million became a two-year deal worth R164 million. Transnet, too, would just ramp up the value of contracts, instead of going out on new tenders as its own rules demanded.

The power to approve deals was confined to small groups

State-owned enterprises allowed "the approval authority for high value tenders becoming concentrated in the hands of a small group of top executives and board members", said Zondo.

Those small groups then roundly abused their influence for massive personal gain.

At Transnet, committees were bypassed, and one effect was "shielding procurement processes from the scrutiny of a wider group of Transnet officials who could have detected and reported irregularities".

Zondo found that at Transnet, lower-value transactions seem to have gone through due process – while higher-value deals weren't subjected to the rules.

State companies found themselves managed from the (very) top down



At SAA, chairperson Dudu Myeni "would remove any executives who refused to carry out her instructions," said Zondo.

At Eskom and Transnet, the minister then responsible for those companies, Malusi Gigaba, told the board who to appoint to top management positions.

"There is a pattern of executive interference and political overreach at the SOE," said Zondo. "Evidence shows that Ministers, and even the former President, Mr Zuma, were regularly involved with operational matters."

That meant decisions were effectively taken by people never supposed to get directly involved in how money flowed.

Phillip de Wet

