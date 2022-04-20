Ukraine President says the war in Ukraine would already be over if allies had sent more weapons

Zelenskyy said Ukraine "would have already ended" Russia's invasion if allies provided more weapons.

Aligned nations have a "moral duty" to send weapons not currently in active use to Ukraine, he said.

Western nations have sent weapons, but Ukraine says they should have been sent earlier and in greater quantities.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia's invasion of his country would already be over if allies had given Ukraine more weapons.

Zelenskyy said in a speech on Tuesday that Ukraine had proved its military superiority over Russia, and would already have beaten it in the war if it was given more supplies by allied countries.

"If we had access to all the weapons we need, which our partners have and which are comparable to the weapons used by the Russian Federation, we would have already ended this war," he said.

"We would have already restored peace and liberated our territory from the occupiers. Because the superiority of the Ukrainian military in tactics and wisdom is quite obvious."

Russia has killed thousands of people across Ukraine, but its invasion has stalled amid logistical issues and strong Ukrainian resistance, which means it has pulled back from some areas.

Zelenskyy's speech came 55 days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine begun.

During the speech, he criticised Ukraine's allies for failing to provide more weapons despite frequently being asked to do so, saying that many of the weapons needed in Ukraine are in storage in Western countries.

"It is unfair that Ukraine is still forced to ask for what its partners have been storing somewhere for years," he said.

"If they have the weapons that Ukraine needs here, needs now, if they have the ammunition that we need here and now, it is their moral duty first of all to help protect freedom."

"Help save the lives of thousands of Ukrainians."

Zelenskyy noted that allied countries are sending weapons to Ukraine, but said that initial deliveries came later than Ukraine wanted and needed.

"If we had received what we are getting now in the first week of the war, the benefit for Ukraine and for freedom in Europe would be greater, I am sure.

"And if we get what some partners plan to hand over to Ukraine in the coming weeks right now, it will save the lives of thousands of people."

He added: "I hope that the partners will hear this thesis and understand that every day matters. Any delay in helping Ukraine gives the occupiers an opportunity to kill more Ukrainians."

The US, UK, and many EU nations are sending weapons to Ukraine to provide assistance amid Russia's invasion. These deliveries have mostly been made up of ammunition and defensive equipment like anti-tank systems.

But Ukraine has been asking for heavier equipment, like tanks and jets, something allied countries are just now starting to send.





Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.