Zelenskyy calls on Italy to stop Russian oligarchs from using the country as a 'resort for murderers'

Zelenskyy called on Italy to stop Russian oligarchs from using the country as a safe haven.

"Almost all of them use Italy as a place for vacation. So don't be a resort for murderers," he said.

The Ukrainian president addressed Italian lawmakers during a video address on Tuesday as Russia's invasion continues.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Italy on Tuesday to stop Russian oligarchs from using the country as a safe haven.

"You know those who brought war to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said while addressing Italian lawmakers in a video speech that was posted to his Telegram. "Those who order to fight and those who promote it."

He added: "Almost all of them use Italy as a place for vacation. So don't be a resort for murderers."

Zelenskyy urged lawmakers to seize Russian leaders' real estate and block access to oligarchs' bank accounts, yachts, and other assets.

"Let them apply their influence for peace to be able to come back to you someday," Zelenskyy said. "Support greater sanctions against Russia."

He also suggested Italy place an embargo on Russian oil imports and ban Russian ships from entering its ports.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his attack on Ukraine nearly four weeks ago, the US, UK, and European Union have sanctioned a number of Russian oligarchs — powerful and wealthy individuals accused of having close ties to Putin.

As a result of the sanctions, many oligarchs have been stripped of their wealth and assets.

Italian authorities on Saturday seized a building complex owned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, and the country has taken control of yachts and villas belonging to other oligarchs — all worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Zelenskyy's appeal for Italian lawmakers to do more to punish Russian elites comes after a string of virtual addresses to other countries, including the US, Germany, and Canada.

Meanwhile, Russia's war against Ukraine moved into its 27th day as Putin's forces continue to bombard Ukrainian cities and civilians.

Ongoing peace talks between the two sides have yet to lead to an end to the war.



