In a somber early-morning speech from Kyiv, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed directly to the Russian people, pleading for peace amid rising fears of an imminent invasion.

"The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace," Zelensky said via video address. "But if we come under attack that threaten our freedom and lives of our people we will fight back."

Zelensky also said that he tried to call Russian President Vladimir Putin late Wednesday but said he was met with "silence."

