You won’t be able to get an iPhone 13, and some other devices, in South Africa this Christmas, due to a worldwide chip shortage.

Vodacom and Cell C have limited units or no stock at all, and Vodacom says the shortage will carry over into 2022.

Customers at Apple's iStore can be expected to be put on a waitlist, but it doesn’t secure you a unit.

You may have to rethink your Christmas wish list if you were counting on a new iPhone. You won't find one in South Africa in time, as both retailers and networks run short.

And, according to Vodacom, a shortage of vital chips has also hit its supplies from Huawei and Samsung, with the problem of too few handsets "expected to continue into 2022", the company said.

The underlying problem is an ongoing power chip shortage as reported in March 2021 by Business Insider South Africa. Apple suffered a shortage of power chips for the iPhone 12, iPhone Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone Pro Max since last year.

The coronavirus pandemic has fuelled a technological shift as it has driven more people to work from home. This has in turn increased demand for electronic devices and goods like mobile phones and laptops. With the increased demand, along with pandemic-induced supply chain shortages, there are few components and chipsets around to make these devises.

We spoke to Cell C and Vodacom sales agents who alluded to not having any stock of the iPhone 12 or iPad mini. The Cell C agent told us of problems for the past two to four months with “no idea” as to when they would get stock.

According to a Vodacom sales agent, they are waiting for distributors to supply them with stock, with an estimated waiting period of two weeks.

Sole distributor for Apple in Sub-Saharan Africa, the Core Group, did not respond to requests for comment.

iStore South Africa has, despite stock shortages, run promotions and sales on its Twitter account, including on Black Friday. Twitter user, @Thu2za commented on a Black Friday advertorial, “I don’t get how you guys are having Black Friday sales when you out of stock and failing current customers, deal with the current sales first at least, we’ve been waiting.”

September 2021 marked the anticipated release of the iPhone 13. Just a month later, eager customers were unable to purchase the phone. A number of disgruntled customers took to Twitter to air their grievances with the third-party reseller, requesting for transparency about when they would be expecting stock.

iStore South Africa's timeline was flooded with over a dozen complaints and met with what seems to be the most transparent answer, “There is currently a worldwide stock constraint on the iPhone 13 range, and we therefore do not have an indication as to when we will receive more stock. Please advise if can we assist with adding you to our Waitlist?”

Placement on the waiting list, however, does not secure you a unit.

To deal with the increased demand, Vodacom has reached out to alternative manufacturers like Viv, Xiaomi and Oppo to be its suppliers.

We still waiting on waiting lists, any idea when this issue will be resolved? — #DoesMyBlacknessOffendYou???? (@FaithSipho) December 1, 2021

Why am I on a waiting list system if the waiting list system doesn’t secure me a unit ????? @MyiStoreSA pic.twitter.com/zB93b6pPZ0 — zahraa ???? (@zxhr_777) November 19, 2021

