Trending

2h ago

add bookmark

Israeli ‘crime boss’ arrested after allegedly extorting South African cryptocurrency players

Business Insider SA
Compiled by Phillip de Wet ,
A Israeli police car in the streets of Tel Aviv. (File/Getty)
A Israeli police car in the streets of Tel Aviv. (File/Getty)

  • Israeli "crime boss" Yossi Mosley was arrested again on the weekend, the Jerusalem Post reported.
  • A source in that country told another publication that Mosley tried to blackmail Jewish businesspeople in South Africa.
  • He apparently targeted people who specialise in cryptocurrency, in one case using an explosive device.
  • The Mosley family have long-standing links to South Africa, and deaths in SA have been linked to their activities.
  • For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

An alleged Israeli mob boss has been arrested again in that country, and could be facing charges of trying to blackmail South Africans involved in the cryptocurrency space.

Yossi Mosley (sometimes translated as Musli) was arrested on Sunday, just days after his daughter's wedding, the Jerusalem Post reported. He had returned to Israel for the wedding, which saw a heavy police presence, apparently for fear that rival crime bosses could target the event.

Mosley reportedly fled to South Africa after being accused of a murder, and attempted murders, in 2017.

He was detained on arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, apparently related to the murder charges. But now it is his more recent activities in South Africa that are in the spotlight.

Mosley's family's links to South Africa go back years, and they were previously linked to the assassination of Shimmy Anu, another alleged mobster, in SA.

See also | El Al exec who ‘thought he was smuggling gold’ from South Africa gets 12-year cocaine sentence

A source told the Hebrew-language publication Mako that Israel's Lahav 433, a police unit that has been likened to America's FBI, had kept Mosley under surveillance in South Africa. He was allegedly found to have attempted to blackmail unidentified Jewish businesspeople who specialise in cryptocurrency.  

In one case, an explosive device was allegedly placed near to the home of an individual targeted for blackmail.

Mosley will reportedly face charges of extortion and conspiracy, with the police source saying a strong case will be made against him.

It is not yet clear whether authorities in Israel will pursue any co-accused South Africans, or Israeli citizens in South Africa.


Read more on:
yossi mosleycryptocurrency
Rand - Dollar
17.04
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.09
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.05
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.77
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,735.36
-0.7%
Silver
18.95
-0.5%
Palladium
2,064.00
-3.0%
Platinum
884.51
-1.6%
Brent Crude
96.72
+0.1%
Top 40
62,713
-0.4%
All Share
69,443
-0.4%
Resource 10
62,120
-0.1%
Industrial 25
85,673
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,594
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
About us View our Ts and Cs Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure