A TikTok showing the "worst apartment", in New York City, has gone viral.

With a mini-fridge, a communal bathroom, and no stove, it's asking $1,650 a month – the equivalent of some R25,000.

According to the realtor who posted it on TikTok, the apartment is located on a "beautiful street."

New York City's famously competitive real-estate market has a breakout star this week: a $1,650-a-month (some R25,000) apartment without a stove or a bathroom.

Realtor Cameron Knowlton gave his TikTok followers a virtual tour of the space in a two-part video series. He calls it "the worst apartment [he's] ever seen" in the first clip.

In the first video, which has 20.5 million views at the time of writing, Knowlton opens the door to show a narrow living space that doubles as a bedroom.

Knowlton flips the camera around to show the minimal counter space by the front door. There's no oven or stove and only a mini-fridge under the counter.

The apartment also has one small closet.

If you're wondering where the bathroom is, you're not the only one.

In the follow-up video, which has 2.6 million views at the time of writing, Knowlton explains that the bathroom is actually down the hall, outside the main apartment, and split into two separate rooms - one with the shower and the other with the toilet.

Knowlton says you also need a key to get into each for "security purposes." He notes that you'll have to share these with other people in the building and that the toilet area doesn't have a sink.

"Bathroom is Starbucks 3 blocks away," one person joked in the comments.

"That's not an apartment. It's a compartment," one of the top comments read.

"So basically you get a closet," another TikTok user wrote.

Knowlton told Insider that the apartment is an "open listing," which means that anyone with a real-estate license can show the unit to prospective tenants. He said he found out about it through an email blast from the landlord and was intrigued once he noticed the location, Greenwich Village, and the price.

"I laughed originally. I mean, I kind of had an idea that something was up just based on the pricing," he told Insider.

According to the Daily Mail, the unit was last listed for rent in late 2019. Knowlton said that the building, located near popular New York City spot Washington Square Park, is usually at full capacity.

He said he would describe the apartment as tiny, but with decent natural light and located on a "beautiful street."

According to Curbed, Greenwich Village was one of the most expensive neighbourhoods to rent in Manhattan in 2019.

