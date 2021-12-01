3 people injured after a World War II bomb exploded at a Munich train station, police say
Three people were injured after a World War II bomb exploded at a train station in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday, police and local media reports said.
The Munich Fire Department tweeted around 12:55pm local time that it was assisting "a large number of people" at the site of the explosion, which it said was on a construction site near the Donnersbergerbrücke S-Bahn station.
The Munich police said about an hour later that an aircraft bomb had exploded.
Bild reported that it was a 250-kilo aerial bomb from World War II.
The Deustche-Bahn's official Twitter account reported that the Munich to Donnersbergerbrücke line was closed.
