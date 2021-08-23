The pandemic has severely affected many people, but women are the most affected globally.

Most women hold informal jobs that are less secure, and are more vulnerable to layoffs compared to men.

According to the UN, effects of a pandemic are not gender-neutral and tend to amplify existing inequalities.

Domestic and household duties take up a chunk of income earning hours for women.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is seeing women bear more of the resulting financial burden than men.

Although both women and men suffer during a pandemic, women are more affected due to a number of factors. These include women holding less secure jobs, working in industries hardest-hit, being more vulnerable to layoffs compared to men, and already existing pay inequality.

"In any country around the world, women are likely to have jobs with less security or protection, and as a result, they are less able to buffer economic shock in their personal lives," said money coach and facilitator at 1Life's Truth About Money Hayley Parry.

"You have these multiple points of impacts and multiple layers of historical inequality where women have been negatively impacted. That is why we're seeing this negative impact on women because of the pandemic," she added.

This sentiment is supported by global champion for gender equality UN Women, which in a study on Covid-19 and its economic toll on women, says the impacts of the pandemic are not gender neutral, and crises tend to amplify existing inequalities.

What results from these already existing inequalities is an even wider gender-poverty gap where more women are pushed into extreme poverty than men.

According to the study, there will be 118 women women between the ages of 25 to 34 in extreme poverty for every 100 men aged 25 to 34 globally this year. This ratio could rise to 121 poor women for every 100 poor men by 2030.

Although both women and men are impacted severely during a pandemic, men are able to recover faster.

"What we have seen historically is that men's income bounces back faster to the previous event than it does on women. Even if both genders are impacted, it definitely takes longer for women to return to their pre-crisis income," said Parry.

This, according to Parry, is further exacerbated by the fact that women are often swamped with domestic duties and caregiving roles at home, which affect working hours and income.

"As a result of what has happened in the pandemic, particularly with schools closing, the amount of unpaid work that women are needing to do definitely has increased.

"Those are lost income earning hours, and that in turn makes women more vulnerable. They are earning less, they are going to have less savings," Parry said.

A way forward

To combat the inequalities that exist, it is crucial to introduce measures that do not overlook vulnerable women and girls.

The UN has suggested five ways in which governments can assist in levelling the playing field. These include:

Introducing direct income support to vulnerable women and their families, in the form of cash-transfers, expanded unemployment benefits, tax breaks, and expanded family and child benefits

Supporting women-owned and -led businesses, by giving them grants and provide stimulus funding, eliminating tax burden, as well as offer subsidised and state-backed loans

Support for women workers – this includes expanding access to affordable and quality childcare services

Support for informal workers through cash transfers or unemployment compensation

Recognition of paid and unpaid work by providing all primary caregivers with paid leave and reduced or flexible working arrangements

"When we have women with financial autonomy, changes happen at a household level. At a macro level you start to uplift society because you have more economic participation, increased saving in households which increases the national savings rate, and that determines how economies grow," said Parry.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.