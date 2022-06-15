Trending

US woman used an AirTag to track her boyfriend over a suspected affair then ran him over and killed him

The AirTag is a small device designed to help people keep track of their belongings.
  • A woman in Indiana tracked her boyfriend using an Apple AirTag over a suspected affair.
  • The AirTag is a device designed to help people locate their belongings, such as keys.
  • However, there are concerns that the AirTag is being used to track unsuspecting people.
  • For more stories visit Business Insider.

A woman in Indiana tracked her boyfriend using an Apple AirTag amid suspicions that he was cheating on her — then ran him over and killed him, according to court records.

The AirTag is a small, portable device designed to help people locate their belongings, such as keys and wallets. However, Gaylyn Morris, 26, used an AirTag to follow her boyfriend, Andre Smith, to a bar in Indianapolis earlier this month, the Indianapolis Star first reported

According to a probable cause affidavit, Morris told a witness that she had placed an AirTag on Smith's car and knew the vehicle was in the bar's parking lot. Witnesses claimed that Morris had a heated confrontation with Smith and another woman inside the bar.

After the bar owner asked them to leave, a witness said Morris "clipped" Smith with her car, which caused him to fall to the ground. According to the court records, she then "backed over Smith then pulled forward and hit him for a third time."

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, while Morris was arrested and accused of murder, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. While Morris initially denied that she had placed a tracker on Smith's car, she later admitted to doing so, the affidavit said.

The case adds to concerns that the AirTag, launched in April 2021, is being used to locate unsuspecting people. In January, Brooks Nader, a Sports Illustrated model, claimed that someone tried to track her in New York City using the device.

In February, Apple announced new safety features that would notify people of unwanted tracking earlier and help locate hidden AirTags so that they can be removed.

"AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person's property, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products," Apple said in a statement at the time.

Apple did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.



Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.

crimemurderairtag
