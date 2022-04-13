'Thank God I didn't go inside': Witnesses recount chaos at the scene of Brooklyn subway shooting

Several people were shot while aboard a Brooklyn subway train car on Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of officers and paramedics flooded the scene following the incident.

New Yorkers present near the shooting described their experience to Insider.

Chaos ensued in the Sunset Park neighbourhood of Brooklyn, NY, Tuesday morning when a gunman opened fired on a Manhattan-bound subway train.

Ten people were shot and at least a dozen were injured following a shooting on the New York City subway on Tuesday in Brooklyn, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the 36th Street subway station, which is located in a diverse neighborhood with a large Asian and Latin population.

Witnesses who were in the area of the station at the time told Insider that many people who fled ran from the station, some of them crying, before the scene was overrun by law enforcement and investigators.

Witnesses said at least one person fleeing the scene was bleeding from the leg.





Selma Castro stood in scrubs outside of Sunset Park High School waiting for her 17-year-old son, which sits on the corner of 35th and 4th, when she spoke to Insider.

She said when she heard about a possible shooting at the train station she ran from work and began calling the school but got no answer. Eventually, she reached her son using the Messenger app and he said they won't let him leave until after 3, but she's not leaving without him.

"It's dangerous," Castro said. "I have to take the train all the time." She told Insider she's scared to take the subway or to let her children aboard it, but they will continue regardless.

Kelly Serrano, a mother, told Insider that she was walking to the subway station Tuesday morning on her way to the gym when she noticed a group of people sprinting away from the station down 4th Ave while screaming and crying.

"Thank God I didn't go inside," she told Insider. "This is crazy. I take that train every day."

Other locals at the scene echoed Castro and Serrano, noting that they now worry about taking the subway, which is unavoidable for most in the city.

Hours after the attack, hundreds of officers from the NYPD, FBI, and other departments remained in the neighborhood. A plethora of stretchers and ambulances were on standby.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a press conference that the shooter has not yet been apprehended.

"This individual is still on the loose," she said. "This person is dangerous."



