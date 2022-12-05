US boy, 10, is accused of fatally shooting mother after she refused to buy him a VR headset from Amazon

A 10-year-old boy in Wisconsin fatally shot his mother and is charged with first-degree homicide.

The boy told police he was angry that his mom woke him up early and wouldn't buy him something from Amazon.

The boy's older sister said he bought a VR headset on his mother's Amazon account the following day.

For more stories visit Business Insider.

A 10-year-old boy in Wisconsin has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide after he fatally shot his mother after she refused to buy him a virtual reality headset on Amazon.

The incident took place at 06:50 on November 21 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, when the boy retrieved a gun from his mother's bedroom after she woke him up at 06:00, according to the criminal complaint seen by NBC News.

The boy's mother, identified as Quiana Mann, 44, by NBC affiliate WTMJ of Milwaukee, was doing laundry in the basement when her son came down and fatally shot her at close range, with the bullet entering her right eye and exiting the back of her head.

According to the complaint, the boy told investigators that the gun "accidentally went off" when he was twirling it around his finger.

After shooting his mother, the boy woke up his 26-year-old sister, who called 911.

The boy admitted in later interviews with authorities that he retrieved the gun because he was angry at his mother for waking him up at 06:00, when he usually woke up at 06:30, according to the complaint. He also told police she "would not allow him to have something from Amazon that he wanted to have."

The boy admitted that he got his mother's keys to her gun lockbox the night before, per the complaint. The 10-year-old told investigators he wanted to "scare" his mother by shooting the wall behind her, NBC reported.

The day after his mother's death, the boy bought an Oculus Virtual Reality Headset on her Amazon account, his sister told investigators.

The boy was then taken to his grandmother's house, where he saw her crying and, according to the complaint, said "without any empathy or compassion": "I'm really sorry for what happened. I'm sorry for killing my mom.'"

He then asked if his Amazon package had arrived, according to the complaint seen by NBC News.

The boy's sister told police that he had long had "rage issues." According to the complaint, the boy's sister said a therapist gave the boy a "concerning diagnosis," but no further details were revealed.

The boy's aunt told police that he "never cried and showed no remorse" about his mother's death.

The boy is being charged as an adult and, if convicted, faces a maximum of 60 years in prison, according to NBC News.



