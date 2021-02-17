Marmite launched a "dynamite" version of its spread, with added chilli, in the United Kingdom.

Reviews have been a little mixed, while the only chain to stock it is selling Marmite Dynamite Chilli at a 50% premium.

It "is not yet a thing in Mzansi", the makers say – with an emphasis on the "yet".

Meanwhile, the local shortage of regular Marmite, due to the booze ban, seems to be over for good.

Will South Africans get to try the new version of Marmite, which is being marketed as explosive? The answer is a coy "maybe".

The local distributors of the spread, PepsiCo SSA, is keeping an eye on what is, for now, a limited-edition run of Marmite Dynamite Chilli in the United Kingdom, it tells Business Insider South Africa – and on what local fans have to say.



The chilli version "is not yet a thing in Mzansi, but since you can’t keep a good spread down, our loyal supporters usually get what they want, so we’ll follow their lead on that one," says the company's managing executive for foods, Mandy Murphy.

The flavoured Marmite was launched with an eye-catching campaign in the UK, with marketing revolving around how dangerous and explosive it is.

But reviewers have not found reason to handle it with particular care, with evaluations ranging from those who found it basically tastes just like Marmite to people who note "some warmth", and enjoyed it.

The premium for that touch of chilli is steep. Marmite Dynamite Chilli is currently exclusively sold by the Sainsbury's supermarket chain at a price of close to 50% above the regular version.

If the same pricing were applied in South Africa, that would mean paying roughly between R67 and R78 for a jar of the special version, depending on who is selling.

PepsiCo did not say when it may consider bringing Dynamite to SA, or what level of consumer interest would tip the scales.

In the meanwhile, though, the company said it is "busy restocking all the retail store shelves" that had, at times, run short on the regular version of Marmite.

Spent yeast that has been used in brewing beer is a key ingredient of Marmite, and that was in short supply during the ban on alcohol sales, as brewers stopped operating.

