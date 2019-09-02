Here are 13 reasons why we haven't made contact with aliens yet

"I can't believe we are the only living entity in the whole universe. There's just way too many planets, way too may stars ... the chemistry that led to life has to happen elsewhere," Didier Queloz, a physicist from the University of Cambridge, said in a talk at the Science Media Center in London in 2019.

Queloz had just won the Nobel prize in physics for his discovery of the first exoplanet orbiting a sun-like star. He said that his work has led him to become "absolutely convinced" that humans will detect alien life in the next 100 years.