A Cape Town club wants to shame customers into paying. That's a bad idea, says an expert.

On Sunday evening, Saint Champagne Bar and Lounge in Cape Town publicly named patrons who failed to settle their bills.

This comes after an ultimatum to settle up, the day before.

The nightclub took to Instagram and Twitter to expose its customers' identities, posting their photos, names, and social media handles.

According to a legal expert, that is not only bad for business, but harmful to the reputation of those involved.

Customers on the 'Most Wanted' list could pursue legal action.

The nightclub, which has hosted socialites and celebrities including Sithelo Shozi and Amanda du-Pont , sent out an ultimatum on Saturday regarding customers who had long-standing bills.

The first warning read: "Attention to all customers owing Saint Bar and Lounge. Please note that you only have 12 hours to pay your outstanding and overdue balances.

“Should you not pay your balance within the stipulated time, we would have no choice but to make your identifies public on social media with your outstanding amounts.”

This got the attention of South Africans, landing the establishment on Twitter’s trends list as users eagerly waited for names to be dropped.

Other warnings followed, including words of appreciation to those who ended up paying. On Sunday evening, the club dropped the bomb, posting names, photos, and social media handles of the customers in question on all Saint’s social media platforms.

That may have felt like the best thing to do to get the attention of those who owe the club, but it isn’t a good way to handle business, according to entertainment attorney and director at Legalese Eitan Stern.

And it could earn the club a lot of trouble.

“Naming and shaming customers is not right. Even if it feels right, it is a very damaging trend to start,” Stern told Business Insider South Africa.

“In South Africa we have free speech. You can go on the internet and share your opinion, but the minute that steps out of free speech and defames someone’s character unfairly, it is not allowed.”

Stern said the internet isn’t a good place to settle disputes.



“The internet is not where you sort out business problems. We’ve got mechanisms for that. My general view as a lawyer is that I don’t think that this is a good practice. Whether it's legal or not, it’s a very bad trend to start.

When asked what legal action the "Most Wanted" could take against the club, Stern said their options include reporting the post on the relevant social media platform or claiming damages.

“If someone causes you damage for their wrongdoing or wrong action, you can claim damage against or sue them.

“In my experience as a lawyer, there is always two sides to a story. On social media, people only see one side, and that’s the damaging part,” he said.

Despite multiple attempts, Saints could not be reached for comment on Monday.



