The WHO director-general warned on Thursday against calling the Omicron coronavirus variant "mild."

He said it should not be categorised as such, even if it's less severe than the Delta variant.

The remarks come as the US — and the world — faces a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The World Health Organisation's director-general warned on Thursday against calling the Omicron coronavirus variant "mild," even if it's less severe than the Delta variant.

"While Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as 'mild," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference. "Just like previous variants, Omicron is hospitalising people and it is killing people."

He said hospitals are becoming both "overcrowded and understaffed," leading to "preventable" deaths not just because of Covid-19 but from other injuries and diseases.

Last week, he said a "tsunami" of Covid-19 cases fueled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant would strain healthcare workers and hospitals that are already nearing the "brink of collapse."

The director-general's remarks come as the world faces a surge in Covid-19 cases, according to the latest WHO data.

In the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the Omicron variant makes up 95% of recent cases.