WHO director recommends you postpone holiday events amid Covid surge: 'Better than a life cancelled'
The World Health Organisation's director-general recommended on Monday that people cancel or postpone their holiday events as the new Omicron variant drives a spike in Covid-19 cases.
"An event canceled is better than a life canceled," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.
He added: "It's better to cancel now and celebrate later, than to celebrate now and grieve later."
The director-general's comments come as the Omicron variant spreads across the world at a rapid pace, breaking records in several countries, Insider's Marianne Guenot previously reported.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.
Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.
|
All JSE data is delayed by at least 15 minutes
Johannesburg Stock Exchange Indexes
All JSE data is delayed by at least 15 minutes