Russian officials have baselessly accused the US of running a bio weapons program in Ukraine.

The White House described the claim as "preposterous" and Russian "disinformation."

WH press secretary Jen Psaki said Russia may be setting itself up to use chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Russia's baseless accusation that the US has chemical weapons in Ukraine could mean the Kremlin is planning to use them, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"We took note of Russia's false claims about alleged US biological weapons labs and chemical weapons development in Ukraine. We've also seen Chinese officials echo these conspiracy theories," Psaki said in a Twitter thread. "This is preposterous."

She said the claim was "the kind of disinformation operation we've seen repeatedly from the Russians over the years" and "an example of the types of false pretexts we have been warning the Russians would invent."

"Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them," she continued. "It's a clear pattern."

Psaki said the US is in full compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention and does not have such weapons anywhere.

Prior to Psaki's comments, Russian officials had spread the baseless claim that its forces had uncovered a bio weapons program in Ukraine run by the US.