As Insider's Thomas Pallini previously reported, Iceland opened up to fully vaccinated travelers on March 18.

It was the first country in the European Union to open to US and UK residents, and all that's needed for proof of vaccination is a paper vaccination card.

The vaccination card will allow visitors from anywhere in the world to skip Covid-19 testing and quarantine measures upon arrival, the Prime Minister of Iceland said in a statement.

However, some health experts have previously told Insider that it's smart to still get tested prior to travelling and after arriving at your destination.

The vaccine must be certified for use by the European Medicines Agency, which includes the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.