On Friday evening, South African users of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger struggled to access these platforms.

The outage of more than half an hour was experienced across the world.

All of the affected platforms are owned by Facebook - but the Facebook site itself remained online.

For more articles, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

South Africans were struggling to access social media and message platforms on Friday evening, with WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger hit by a global outage.

The service monitoring platform Downdetector shows that the WhatsApp outage was first reported around 19:20 on Friday evening in South Africa.

Facebook Messenger and Instagram were also affected, but Facebook itself seems to still be online. WhatsApp and Instagram are owned by the Facebook Group.

The platforms were restored by around 20:10.

Outages of the three platforms were reported across the world.

Whatsapp is down in pakistan #whatsappdown — Mehak (@KiyaniMehik) March 19, 2021

Social media users expressed their frustration on Twitter:

O M G!My Instagram account is down. Now I have to describe my food ?????? — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) March 19, 2021

Me waiting for that WhatsApp message to go pic.twitter.com/UzBxKPKTgG — Gwez Noe (@gweznoe) March 19, 2021

So... WhatsApp and Instagram are down?I was writiiiiiiing :( — Abby Corona (@Abby_5550) March 19, 2021

The tech giant has not released a statement regarding the outages yet. Facebook was not immediately available for additional comment.

Earlier this month, Google suffered a brief outage in South Africa.

Receive a daily news update on your cellphone. Or get the best of our site emailed to you

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.