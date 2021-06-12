AYA Africa, a local digital reselling company, secured R340,000 worth of investment from a US venture capital firm last year .

Founder of the company, Caley van der Kolk, shared tips on how to successfully pitch to investors – and the actual nine slides that landed the cash.

Here is the pitch that secured funding for a South African startup.



AYA Africa, an online retail platform that resells "made in Africa" creative brands for local artists, secured over R300,000 in funding, using a pitch it has shared with Business Insider South Africa.



The founder of the digital reselling platform, Caley van der Kolk, had been working on her startup since 2016.

Last year during the national lockdown, Van der Kolk joined a practical businesses school called Startup Circle, which connects startup owners to investors.

Through a two-month course, the business school prepares entrepreneurs to present their businesses to investors using a 10-slide pitch, in just three minutes.

According to the founder of the school, Sandras Phiri, five small businesses raised over $1 million between themselves during the lockdown. AYA Africa was one of the small companies, having secured investment to the value of $25,000 (R340,000) from Enygma Capital, a US venture capital firm.

Here are the slides that got Van der Kolk the money.

Van der Kolk shared a piece of advice to entrepreneurs who have hopes of approaching investors and hopefully pitching to them one day.

"It's not just about an idea," she said. "Investors need to know that your business will grow beyond where it is now and that it has scalability."

It’s important to show that your business is scalable and is technologically advanced.

"If you're not building a scalable technological model then I think you're being left behind. These investors invest in women and scalable business models and the team.

"Investors invest in a person as much as they invest in an idea. 'Do you have the capability to grow this thing you’re talking about?'," said Van der Kolk.

