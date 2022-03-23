What Putin destroyed: Ukrainians share their last photos of normal life before Russian invasion

Maria Romanenko sent these photos to Insider, showing her flight back home to Kyiv. One day later, they had to flee the country.

"My boyfriend Jez and I have just landed in Kyiv from Gdansk on the morning of February 23. What we didn't know is that this would turn out to be one of the last few flights that were allowed to land in Ukraine.

"Upon our landing, Ukraine announced a state of emergency and, a couple of hours later, there were reports that something heavy would be happening in Kyiv overnight. Jez and I packed our bags and went to my Dad's place for the night — some 27 km away from central Kyiv, where I rent an apartment. The next morning, my boyfriend woke me up at 7 am to tell me that Russia had started an all-out war against Ukraine.

"He's British and was desperate to get out of Ukraine as soon as possible, so I followed him: first toward the west of Ukraine and then into Poland. Crossing the border took us 40 hours altogether. Now we're in the U.K. together and are safe, but my family and friends remain in Ukraine."