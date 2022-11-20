I spent a week on Mastodon, the platform some are turning to after Twitter. This is what it was like

The most daunting part of Mastodon comes as soon as you press "Sign Up." Because it's decentralised, the app isn't really one site like Twitter, but a collection of servers, like multiple kids stacked under a Mastodon trench coat.

The flurry of URLs is off-putting, with categories ranging from journalism to furries and everything in between. It's worth seeing which server your friends or other Twitter migrants are on to find what might work best for you.

Most of the big accounts are on general servers like "mastodon.social," but when I tried to join it, it wasn't letting anybody else in. The pop-up message felt like a testy nightclub doorman shooing away latecomers.

You can switch servers later, but it's a real hassle because you have to create a whole new account then log back into the old one to migrate your profile over.

You can still see what people are saying on other servers, but it is a bit glitchy and limits your interactions. Server owners also get to decide which other servers you can interact with, so it could be out of your control.

I eventually settled for "mas.to," another general server with about 100,000 users.