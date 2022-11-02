- The James Webb Space Telescope on Friday released a new, mid-infrared view of the Pillars of Creation.
- The image allowed scientists to view how much cosmic dust — needed to create stars — is in the region.
- Additional images released this month include galaxy pair VV 191 and cosmic dust that looks like tree rings.
New photos of 'Pillars of Creation' reveal star-creating cosmic dust, massive galaxy clusters
