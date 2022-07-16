We tried RocoMamas' first drive-thru, and we got the most succulent ribs and wings in under 5 mins

We visited the first RocoMamas drive-thru in South Africa, and we were impressed with the service.

Our order included the 500g beef ribs, eight wings and thick cut fries combo, plus the Sweetbird burger.

Everything was ready in under five minutes.

The drive-thru menu includes everything on the sit-down menu, plus a new item called the Roadster burger for R65.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

We visited the very first RocoMamas drive-thru – which the waiters call the 'smash through' – and we got the freshest beef ribs, chicken wings and chips combo, plus a burger all under five minutes.

The drive-thru, situated in Little Falls, Johannesburg, forms part of the Spur Corporation's expansion plans, and another one will soon open in Queenswood, Pretoria.

Drive-thru customers will be glad to know that they can order everything on the menu, plus an added item called the Roadster burger for R65 – and you have the option to create your own burger, true RocoMama style, or simply select what's already on the menu.

"We didn't want to take away the essence of RocoMamas. We wanted to have a sit-down as well that includes the full Roco's experience.

"We also have RocoGo which is a smaller one in the food court. We didn't want that type of drive-thru. We wanted customers to have things like ribs, wings, and everything else," said RocoMamas founder Brian Altriche.

Although the Little Falls branch is the very first one with a drive-thru, Altriche said it wasn't initially meant to be the first one to launch.

"The initial site was going to be in Bryanston, but we were a bit worried about the flow through and we were looking for the right site.

"But then we found a site in Queenswood, which we're building from the ground up, but we had a lot of council problems and then with Covid, we had delays. That would've been the first one," Altriche told Business Insider South Africa.

Here's our experience of the new 'Smash-Thru'

The building, situated a few metres from Hendrik Potgieter Road, is hard to miss thanks to its bright orange colours and vibrant art.

On entering the drive-thru, we were warmly greeted by four staff members who welcomed us and told us where exactly to go.

As we approached the first window, where we ordered, we noticed that there were menus with a variety of burgers and other meals, and we weren't left with the time-consuming hassle of building our burger from scratch.

We were also quite impressed by the fact that our order was taken by a waiter at an actual window, as opposed to a speaker. This eliminated the hassle of having to deal with a waiter who's simultaneously taking an order while helping someone else with payments.

The next window is where we made our payment. The waiter there was pleasant and engaging, reminding us that this is the first RocoMamas drive-thru ever – and how much of a big deal that is.

When we got to the next window, we collected our bag of warm and fresh 500g ribs, eight wings and thick cut fries combo. This was accompanied by the Sweetbird burger, but without the bacon, as per our order. The process, from ordering to collection was complete in under five minutes.

We were eager to find out how the ribs looked and tasted, given that we thought the combo would take much longer to prepare. Instead, the order came warm, fresh, and tasted just as great as it looked.

Verdict

Overall, the drive-thru experience gets a nine out of 10 for efficiency, great service and the tasty food. We'd give them a 10, but obviously, nothing is perfect.





Receive a daily news update on your cellphone. Or get the best of our site emailed to you

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.