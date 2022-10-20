TAKE A LOOK | We got a sneak peek at the new Food Lover’s flagship just opened in Cape Town

Food Lover’s Market’s new flagship store in Cape Town opened its doors to the public on Thursday.

The retailer invested R100 million into building the massive 3,000 m 2 stand-alone store

We got a sneak peak inside before the doors opened, and this is what we found.

Food Lover’s Market’s new flagship store in Cape Town opened its doors to the public on Thursday. And it's like entering a fun, old-school fresh produce market but with all the trappings of modern life and convenience.

The retailer invested R100 million into the building of the massive 3,000 m2 stand-alone store on Bosmansdam Road in Bothasig, just off the N7, and you can see where the money went. It is a long way from the single Fruit & Veg shop they opened in Access Park 29 years ago. The shop looks and feels like a proper market with a high ceiling and wide aisles stacked with produce.

“This is the best store we have ever built,” says CEO and co-founder of the company Brian Coppin. “It is pretty special.”

We got to see the store just as everything was packed and stacked, and here is what we found.

There is a lot of fruit, and a lot of vegetables.

Unsurprising for a store that sells fresh produce, but this is on a whole different level. You are greeted by a small mountain of watermelons at the door, and then have your pick of bulk veg on your left or wide, sprawling aisles of individual fruits and vegetables to choose from. And it is all thick and juicy.

The avocados are the size of small melons and there is every kind of pumpkin you might need to spice up your Halloween.

This is followed by the dried fruit, nuts and snacks section (you can bring your own containers from home to fill up here), and a very impressive fresh whole and ground spice section in barrels.

A real neighbourhood butchery.



The butchery takes up the entire back left corner of the shop and here you can buy either the pre-packed offerings, or the butcher will cut what you need like in an old-school butchery. It is the largest Food Lover’s butchery in the country.

Of course, there is also an entire biltong and droë wors section.

The fresh ocean fish section is next door to that, and everything that is for sale here is on the Sassi green list (which indicated the most sustainable seafood choices).

And then there are the cheeses. And the breads.

The cheese selection is astounding. Really. Not only is there a massive variety of cheese – local and imported – they also come in a variety of sizes and packaging so you can just grab a packet for your picnic or choose one of the fancy trays pre-packed with cheese, fruits and cold cuts.

The biscuits and jams to go with your cheeses are conveniently in the same section.

From there, you can make your way to the bakery for all the fresh breads, rolls, cakes and pastries. The bakery is on-site so your nose will lead you in the right direction.

Convenience is where it is at here.



The store has the standard lunch fare of pre-made salads and sushi for office workers, but it also has separate “stalls” for Crispy Chicken, Bubs Fish & Chips and Pie O’ My, The Fresh Society, Love Health, and Health & Happiness to give it that real food market feel. Seattle Coffee is right outside too if you need a brew while you shop.

The ultimate convenience, though, is the opening special Family Meal Deal: a whole grilled chicken, a trio of salads, and 6 rolls for R99,00.

And the good old grocery aisles.

Because why go to two shops if you can go to one? You can get all the pantry and fridge staples, cleaning products and toiletries in the grocery section. And just before you hit the tills, you’ll find the healthier-options groceries.

Some really special specials, courtesy of the shop manager.

Valentino Ricciardi, a highly experienced retailer with 42 years under his belt, 29 of which were in the Food Lover’s family, is the manager of this brand-new shop. He will be assisted by 150 staff members.

Valentino selected his favourite opening day specials:

Bananas at R6.99 per kg

750ml olive oil is R100 for 2

500g Food Lover’s salted butter 3 x for R100

6 x 1 litre Food Lover’s Market full cream or low-fat milk for R69.99

Half lamb at 89.99/kg



