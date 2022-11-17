Water-from-air solar panels are now being rolled out in the rural Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape is battling a water crisis, made worse by poor infrastructure, which is especially bad in rural villages.

Remote communities without proper infrastructure spend hours gathering water from rivers, which are sometimes contaminated.

Now, a couple of villages and schools in the province's OR Tambo District have a new way of getting drinking water.

Hyrdropanels that are powered by the sun to extract water from humid ambient air are being installed.

In the midst of a worsening drought, the Eastern Cape's remote villages are sourcing drinking water from solar-powered panels that draw moisture from the air.

The Eastern Cape is battling a dire water crisis, compounded by poor rains and infrastructure problems. While water restrictions in Nelson Mandela Bay attempt to stave off Day Zero, rural communities in the Eastern Cape's OR Tambo District embark on arduous journeys to rivers and streams.

The water they find is sometimes contaminated and unsafe to drink. Water infrastructure in these rural villages is almost non-existent.

In Luphoko, women are sent to gather water from streams at least twice a day, with the nearest source a one-hour walk from the village. When this stream dries up, the next one takes up to three hours to get to.

Similarly, the remote village of Lujazu, which is entirely cut off from infrastructure and inaccessible by road, is supplied by a distant spring, visited five times a day using 20-litre buckets.

Pupils and teachers at the remote Mtambalala JS School rely on rainwater stored in tanks. When these run dry, the rural school pays for water to be trucked in. The situation at Maqulu JS School in Cutwini is even worse, with water gathered from an untreated spring.

But cutting-edge technology is bringing fresh, drinkable water to the doorsteps of these communities and schools.

Atmospheric water generators, or AWGs, extract water from humid ambient air. The problem with these devices is the demand for energy, which, in South Africa, is an ongoing challenge and, in rural parts of the country, is a dealbreaker for this kind of technology.

A company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, has solved the power problem by incorporating its AWG system with a solar panel, allowing the equipment to produce clean water while completely detached from the grid.

These SOURCE Hydropanels are being installed in Luphoko, Lujazu, Mtambalala JS School, and Maqulu JS School in partnership with community leaders and the Chan Soon-Shiong Family Foundation (CSSF).

Delivering hydro panels this week which creates water from the atmosphere using the power of the sun to remote village near my home town in eastern cape South Africa.

So remote we needed a helicopter!! pic.twitter.com/h5EBvuTC7n — Dr. Pat Soon-Shiong (@DrPatSoonShiong) November 13, 2022

Billionaire philanthropist Patrick Soon-Shiong, who launched a massive Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing plant in South Africa, was born in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape. Now, he has "turned to solving his home country's water crisis", according to SOURCE, with the CSSF funding the project.

The hydropanel, powered by the sun, uses a fan to draw in ambient air into water-absorbing material. This traps the water vapour, which is then extracted and condensed into the reservoir. "The pure water is mineralised with magnesium and calcium to achieve an ideal taste profile," notes SOURCE.

"On average, a two-panel array creates three to four full cases of bottled of water [24-pack] every week, enough for a family of four to six people,' SOURCE told Business Insider SA.

A hydropanel, which usually costs around $2,500 or R43,000, functions optimally when there's abundant light and humidity, but invented in Arizona's Sonoran Desert, can even produce water in very dry conditions.