Terrifying videos show the moment two women were flung off the edge of a nearly 2km high cliff in Russia.

The woman can be seen tumbling towards the Sulak Canyon, one of the deepest in the world, as witnesses scream in horror.

Miraculously, they both survived after landing on a wooden platform just beyond the cliff edge.

Terrifying videos show the moment two women were flung off a swing and sent hurtling off the edge of a nearly 2km high cliff in Russia's Dagestan region.

Moment two women fell off a 6000-Ft cliff swing over the Sulak Canyon in Dagestan, Russia. Both women landed on a narrow decking platform under the edge of the cliff & miraculously survived with minor scratches.Police have launched an investigation. pic.twitter.com/oIO9Cfk0Bx — UncleRandom (@Random_Uncle_UK) July 14, 2021

??Terrifying moment two women fall off swing on the edge of 6000ft cliff when chain snaps – and they SURVIVE.?? pic.twitter.com/so2nToJ2i5 July 15, 2021

The videos, which were filmed in June but have recently been widely shared on social media, show one of the swing's chains suddenly snapping.

The women then appear to fall off the cliff edge and can be seen tumbling towards the Sulak Canyon, eliciting screams of horror from witnesses.

The canyon is one of the deepest in the world, one of the most famous, and most visited, natural attractions of Dagestan.

Miraculously, the women both survived the incident. They landed on a narrow, wooden platform just beyond the cliff edge, according to The Mirror.

They were dragged to safety by their family, only suffering from bruises and scratches, the newspaper reported.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the safety failings at this location, Yahoo! News said.

The Ministry of Tourism in Dagestan said that swing did not meet safety standards, the media outlet reported.

Police have since banned the attraction and others like it, according to The Mirror.