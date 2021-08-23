A woman was doing yoga on a beach in the Bahamas when an iguana bit her.

The bite caused her finger to bleed and she was prescribed antibiotics by her doctor, she said on Twitter.

A viral video of the incident has been watched over 3.3 million times.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

A meditation teacher was doing a yoga pose on a beach in the Bahamas when an iguana bit her finger, and now a video capturing the moment has gone viral.

User @bahamahoopyogi posted the video on Twitter on Friday evening, and it has since been viewed over 3.3 million times.

A clip of the incident shows the woman mid-pose when the iguana suddenly sneaks up on her and nips her on the finger.

I get bite from an iguana today?? it was bleeding pic.twitter.com/If2DaUztHf — Da Iguana Gal?? (@bahamahoopyogi) August 20, 2021

"Ow, he bit my fucking finger," she can be heard shouting immediately after. The woman can then be seen throwing sand at the lizard to scare it away.

According to the meditation teacher's tweets, the "hungry" iguana's bite made her finger bleed and she was prescribed antibiotics by her doctor.

"Everyone, I'm fine," she wrote on Saturday morning. "Thanks for the concern."

The viral sensation told her followers that there were "iguanas all over the beach."

Iguanas are native to the Bahamas and other parts of the Caribbean.

According to The Pet Enthusiast, a website that provides tips for animal owners, it is relatively uncommon for iguanas to bite humans but their teeth can cause significant cuts.

The cuts are not poisonous or venomous but can do "serious damage," the website said.