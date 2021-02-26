A rugby team sang from balconies during a hotel quarantine to thank staff for taking care of them.

The Kaiviti Silktails are currently in Australia to compete in its first-ever Ron Massey Cup.

They sang the traditional hymn "Mo Ravi Vei Jisu."

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

A Fijian rugby team sang together from their balconies during a hotel quarantine to thank the staff for taking care of them - and the outcome was beautiful.

The Kaiviti Silktails, a semi-professional team from Lautoka, are currently in Australia to compete in its first-ever Ron Massey Cup, a rugby league division that sits two levels below the National Rugby League.

Ahead of the league's commencement, the team has been quarantining at the Sofitel Wentworth hotel in Sydney for 14 days.

On the final evening of their quarantine on Wednesday, 35 of the club's players and staff joined together in unison to pay homage to the staff who had ensured the quarantine ran smoothly.

They sang the hymn "Mo Ravi Vei Jisu" - which roughly translates as "Put your trust into the Lord and he will guide your way."

Watch the incredible moment below:

The Kaiviti Silktails sang a hymn to thank the hotel staff at the Sofitel Wentworth to end their quarantine this week ?? pic.twitter.com/0XQB5gBVN4 — NSW Rugby League (@NSWRL) February 25, 2021

The Silktails will now reside in Australia for seven months to take part in the Cup, with travel restrictions preventing the squad from returning home until October.

They are the first-ever rugby league team from Fiji to compete in the division.

"It's a real exciting opportunity to grow the game," Silktails chairman Petero Civoniceva told SEN radio in Sydney on Tuesday.

"In Fiji rugby union is seen as the premier code but in saying that the landscape is definitely starting to change."



