Footage filmed by a plane passenger shows Hamas rockets being intercepted mid-air by Israel's Iron Dome
A passenger on board a flight from Brussels to Tel Aviv captured Israel's advanced missile-defence system intercepting rockets on early Thursday morning, a viral video shows. The passenger filmed the Iron Dome in action from his window seat on El Al flight LY332, aviation website Simple Flying reported. The El Al flight was diverted due to the rocket fire, entering a holding pattern above Nablus in the occupied West Bank, before safely landing in Ramon Airport near Eilat, Simple Flying said. ×ž×˜×•×¨×£: ×¨×§×˜×•×ª ×©× ×•×¨×• ×ž×¢×–×” ×¦×•×œ×ž×• ×ž×˜×™×¡×ª ××œ ×¢×œ LY332 ×¨×’×¢ ×œ×¤× ×™ ×”× ×—×™×ª×” ×ž×‘×¨×™×¡×œ ×‘×™×©×¨××œ. ×œ××—×¨ ×©×¢×” ×©×œ ×ž×¢×’×œ×™ ×”×ž×ª× ×” ×‘××•×•×™×¨ ×”×ž×˜×•×¡ × ×—×ª ×‘×©×œ×•× pic.twitter.com/xLdXkCzJqL In the astonishing clip, the Iron Dome can be seen firing interceptors at incoming missiles above Tel Aviv. Each flash of light represents a successful interception. The Israeli missile-defense system has blocked some 90% of rockets fired by Hamas, Insider's Mia Jankowicz reported on Thursday. The Iron Dome's algorithm has recently been adapted to counter Hamas' attempts to overwhelm the system with a barrage of rockets, experts told The Economist. Some 2000 rockets have been fired from Gaza towards Israel, the Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday morning. In response, Israeli fighter jets have hit targets in central Gaza. Palestinian fatalities from strikes on Gaza stand at more than 132, including 30 children, The Guardian reported. About 950 people have been injured, the paper added. Eight people have died in Israel due to the rocket offensive, The Guardian said. The region is facing its worst violence since the 50-day war in 2014, Insider reported.
×ž×˜×•×¨×£: ×¨×§×˜×•×ª ×©× ×•×¨×• ×ž×¢×–×” ×¦×•×œ×ž×• ×ž×˜×™×¡×ª ××œ ×¢×œ LY332 ×¨×’×¢ ×œ×¤× ×™ ×”× ×—×™×ª×” ×ž×‘×¨×™×¡×œ ×‘×™×©×¨××œ. ×œ××—×¨ ×©×¢×” ×©×œ ×ž×¢×’×œ×™ ×”×ž×ª× ×” ×‘××•×•×™×¨ ×”×ž×˜×•×¡ × ×—×ª ×‘×©×œ×•× pic.twitter.com/xLdXkCzJqL— ××™×ª×™ ×‘×œ×•×ž× ×˜×œ Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) May 12, 2021
