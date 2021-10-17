A Waffle House employee pulled a gun on a customer over a food dispute, per a WSB-TV report .

The incident stemmed from an argument over "cheese eggs," according to the victim.

Atlanta police told the outlet that the employee has been charged with aggravated assault.

According to police reports, Candy Franklin, the alleged victim, said he complained to the employee, Angelic Patterson, because his food order was wrong on several occasions.

WSB-TV, a local TV station first reported the incident, which it said occurred at the Marietta Street location in Atlanta, Georgia, early Wednesday morning.

"It all happened over cheese eggs. At first, they didn't bring them to me. Then they brought me normal eggs and I said that I ordered eggs with cheese on it," Franklin told the outlet.

Things escalated when Patterson became enraged by the customer's complaints and pulled out the weapon, according to authorities.

Waffle House and the Atlanta police department did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Several incidents involving guns and other weapons have allegedly occurred at US fast-food restaurants this year. In August, a former Burger King employee was accused of pointing a gun at customers through a drive-thru window after a disagreement over the method of payment, according to Michigan police.

In the same month, weapons were found on the premises of popular regional chain Burgerville, according to a company spokesperson.

And in September, a gun-wielding woman was filmed screaming "where's my food" in a Philadelphia branch of Chipotle, according to reports.

WSB-TV's report on the Waffle House incident quoted Franklin as saying: "I was fearing for my life because I have been shot before and I just lost a brother to gun violence. All of that was going through my mind.

Franklin said he left at that moment and called the police.

Officials said Patterson disputed the customer's version of the story, the outlet reported. She told police how Franklin continuously complained for several minutes and demanded she change his order several times.

She added that she became so upset that she went out for a cigarette break, but said the customer followed her and continued to "berate" her.

Police said there were no witnesses present in the incident, but that the restaurant had several cameras positioned inside. Patterson has been charged with aggravated assault, according to the outlet.



