As of 1 October 2021, Vodacom’s YeboYethu recorded R61.1 million worth of unclaimed dividends.

Last year August, the total amount of unclaimed dividends hit R73 million, owed to over 12,000 shareholders.

Vodacom has embarked on various awareness campaigns to reach out to shareholders and urges them to update their contact and banking details.

Vodacom’s YeboYethu BEE scheme is currently sitting on R61.1 million worth of unclaimed dividends belonging to shareholders who have become difficult to contact or trace.

The scheme has been unable to pay out dividends that are due to shareholders as they have changed contact and banking details without informing the scheme.

“We are unable to contact these shareholders, notwithstanding significant cost and efforts in trying to trace them,” said Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy.

The mobile network company, along with the scheme, has embarked on various awareness campaigns to reach out to shareholders. These include spreading the word during the information session at the annual general meeting (AGM) held on 21 August 2020.

Several radio campaigns were run on four national radio stations in three languages over December 2020 and January 2021, alerting shareholders to contact YeboYethu regarding their unclaimed dividends.

There have been website enhancements on the YeboYethu site allowing shareholders to check if they have unclaimed dividends.

Forms have also been redesigned and simplified to allow shareholders to update their banking details more efficiently.

In April this year, YeboYeth announces that Gateways Tracing Services, a local tracing company, had been appointed as its designated provider of tracing services and is responsible for tracing shareholders who have unclaimed dividends.

“We are also continuously running outbound call and campaigns with dedicated call centre agents to reach out to our shareholders who have unclaimed dividends,” said Kennedy.

How to find out if there are dividends due to you

YeboYethu shareholders who have not received dividends from 2014 are urged to contact the call centre on 011 581 7850 or 082 241 0001 (toll-free from Vodacom cellphones).

They can also send an email to yeboyethu@jseinvestorservices.co.za to ensure that banking details are correct and updated.

To update contact details, shareholders can:

Complete the change of details form available on the website , call the call centre ( 011 581 7850 or 082 241 0001 )or send an email and provide the following supporting documents:

Identity document – a selfie holding your green barcoded South African ID book or smartcard ID (both sides) or valid passport (for foreign nationals), alternatively a copy certified by a Commissioner of Oaths.

Bank account details – a bank confirmation letter with an e-stamp which is available for download on your banking application; or a bank statement; or a physical bank confirmation letter issued and stamped by the branch (not older than three months

Proof of address – a copy of a service bill not older than three months.

