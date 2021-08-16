The Taliban stormed Kabul early Sunday and are set to retake Afghanistan 20 years after being ousted.

Thousands of civilians attempted to flee the city, causing gridlock and chaos at the Kabul airport.

The US deployed helicopters to evacuate diplomats and staff from its embassy.

Videos captured chaotic scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Sunday as thousands of people tried to flee the Afghan capital after the Taliban stormed the city.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and insurgents took control of the presidential palace, setting up the Taliban to retake control of Afghanistan 20 years after being removed by US-led forces.

As the US deployed helicopters to evacuate diplomats and staff from its embassy in Kabul, thousands of civilians descended on the airport in attempts to leave the country. Many civilians had already fled to the capital from other cities and towns in order to escape the Taliban's brutal military push through the country over the past week.

Another Saigon moment: chaotic scenes at Kabul International Airport. No security. None. pic.twitter.com/6BuXqBTHWk — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 15, 2021

The US embassy warned Americans to avoid the Kabul airport after reports of gunfire and a situation that was "quickly escalating," The New York Times reported. Video shared on social media appeared to show panicked Afghans at the airport trying to flee while gunshots can be heard.

NOW - Chaos at #Kabul airport: Hundreds want to leave Afghanistan and are panicking. Gunshots can be heard.pic.twitter.com/JW1jHRgcIq — Disclose.tv ?? (@disclosetv) August 15, 2021

Another chaotic video showed a group of people scrambling to get into what appeared to be a US cargo plane as it was readying to take off.

People can be seen lifting up others onto the tarmac by their hands, rather than walking up a lower ramp or mobile staircase as is typical, raising questions about whether the aircraft was being swarmed beyond its passenger capacity as people desperately tried to evacuate.

Earlier in the day photos and video showed gridlock in Kabul as residents tried to flee.

Traffic in Kabul is overwhelmed. pic.twitter.com/BDECbtMn22 — Ragip Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 15, 2021

