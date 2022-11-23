Trending

Videos show hundreds of workers rioting at Apple's biggest iPhone making plant over China's Covid rules

Business Insider US
Matthew Loh ,
A staff member wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfects a factory at Industrial Park of Foxconn on November 6, 2022 in Zhengzhou, Henan Province of China.
  • Online footage appears to show workers rioting at Foxconn's iPhone making plant in Zhengzhou, China.
  • The mass protests are the latest escalation of tensions over China's Covid-19 measures at the plant.
  • The clips show swarms of angry workers shoving and charging guards at the factory.
Videos on social media appear to show hundreds of workers clashing with security guards at Apple's biggest iPhone-making factory in China, as discontent erupts over draconian Covid-19 measures at the plant.

Workers at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant can be seen swarming the factory grounds and charging guards wearing white hazmat suits.

Insider was unable to independently verify when or where the videos were taken.

The violent protests began early Wednesday Beijing time, Bloomberg reported, citing an unnamed witness at the factory who also sent clips of the incident to the outlet. According to the outlet, one video shows guards beating a person on the ground with sticks.

The riots occurred over unpaid wages and workers' concerns that they would be infected by Covid-19, the witness told Bloomberg. Authorities deployed anti-riot police to restore order, the witness also said, according to Bloomberg.

Foxconn and Apple did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.


