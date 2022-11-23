Videos show hundreds of workers rioting at Apple's biggest iPhone making plant over China's Covid rules

Online footage appears to show workers rioting at Foxconn's iPhone making plant in Zhengzhou, China.

The mass protests are the latest escalation of tensions over China's Covid-19 measures at the plant.

The clips show swarms of angry workers shoving and charging guards at the factory.

For more stories visit Business Insider.

Videos on social media appear to show hundreds of workers clashing with security guards at Apple's biggest iPhone-making factory in China, as discontent erupts over draconian Covid-19 measures at the plant.

Workers at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant can be seen swarming the factory grounds and charging guards wearing white hazmat suits.

Insider was unable to independently verify when or where the videos were taken.

1/2 Latest from #Foxconn in #iPhone city in #Zhengzhou: Newly recruited workers fiercely fight with security guards as they try to storm out of the factory.

Reason: Foxconn tried to recruit about 100K new workers after a lot escaped a while ago. New workers were told they would pic.twitter.com/XsVzVT7N7r — Jennifer Zeng æ›¾éŒš (@jenniferzeng97) November 22, 2022

The violent protests began early Wednesday Beijing time, Bloomberg reported, citing an unnamed witness at the factory who also sent clips of the incident to the outlet. According to the outlet, one video shows guards beating a person on the ground with sticks.

The riots occurred over unpaid wages and workers' concerns that they would be infected by Covid-19, the witness told Bloomberg. Authorities deployed anti-riot police to restore order, the witness also said, according to Bloomberg.

Foxconn and Apple did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.



