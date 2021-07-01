Footage has emerged of water streaming into the Florida condo's garage just before its collapse.

The video was recorded by a tourist 12 minutes before the structure caved in.

The basement garage has emerged as one focus of ongoing investigations into the cause.

A video taken by a tourist minutes before the Florida condo collapse shows water pouring in from the ceiling of the building's basement garage.

The video was recorded by a tourist, and published by the Chicago-area news station ABC 7.

Adriana Sarmiento told the network that she and her husband were vacationing near the condo in Surfside, near Miami, when they heard a loud noise.

They said that they went to investigate and took the video. ABC7 said it confirmed the time of the video as 1:18 a.m., minutes before the collapse.

In the video, what appears to be a stream of water can be seen gushing to the ground, where rubble is strewn. The video later cuts to the aftermath of the collapse.

A week since the collapse of a portion of Champlain Towers South, the death toll has risen to 18, including two children. Another 147 are missing.

It is the second piece of footage highlighting the building's garage. Footage has also emerged showing signs of water damage from a leaking pipe there, taken in 2018 by a concerned resident.

NEW: An attorney representing one of the #SurfsideCollapse survivors says she took this video in August of 2018, showing leaks by her car in the buildingâ€™s underground garage. pic.twitter.com/GvItNuMIy3 — Manuel Bojorquez (@BojorquezCBS) June 30, 2021

Raysa Rodriguez, who took the 2018 video, filed a lawsuit against the building's association, saying it failed to repair structural damage.

Her lawyer said that the video, which is not part of the lawsuit, exemplifies the concerns she has had "for months, for years" about the building.

Investigators are still trying to find out the precise cause of the collapse, but the bottom of the building has emerged as one focus in the ongoing work.

A 2018 engineering report found that around 8% of the garage's slabs had undergone concrete deterioration, among several other flaws in other parts of the building, as Insider's Joshua Zitser reported.

Two months before the collapse, the association's president Jean Wodnicki warned in a letter that the damage to the garage had worsened. Concrete deterioration in the building accelearted, Wodnicki wrote, adding: "the observable damage such as in the garage has gotten significantly worse."

A pool contractor who visited two days before the collapse also found cracks in the concrete and standing water in the garage, which is under the pool deck.

"I thought to myself, that's not normal," the contractor, who was not named, told the Miami Herald.