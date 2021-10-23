Thirty-five people were stranded on top of a rollercoaster at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, reports say.

Some of the riders were hanging upside for over two hours, Sky News said.

A video of the incident shows park attendants escorting riders to safety via an emergency passageway.

A power outage at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka on Friday afternoon left a total of 35 people stranded on top of a rollercoaster, The Japan Times reported.

Riders were left near the highest point on the tracks - about 140 feet - of the "Hollywood Dream - The Ride" rollercoaster for over two hours, WBAL TV said. Some of the riders, per Sky News, were left hanging upside down for that length of time. Staff at the theme park evacuated the riders through an emergency passageway, according to the Asahi Television Broadcasting Corporation.

A video of the incident, shared by Sky News, shows park attendants escorting the riders to safety.

A rollercoaster at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka stalled due to a blackout and left some riders suspended near the top. Some riders were kept hanging upside down for up to two hours before they were all safely rescued, according to local media https://t.co/iOm40vn1kt pic.twitter.com/W7OCq7wuEI — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 22, 2021

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the outage is being investigated, The Japan Times said. Last month, videos emerged of passengers stranded on top of the Las Vegas Strip's High Roller observation wheel after it malfunctioned.

Passengers were suspended up to 170 metres in the air for around 90 minutes, Insider previously reported.

