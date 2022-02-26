A viral video appears to show a Ukrainian man blocking a Russian military convoy.

The video has drawn comparisons to the famous "tank man" of the Tiananmen Square photo.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday morning and has since been attacking its cities, including the capital, Kyiv.

A viral video appearing to show a Ukrainian man trying to block a Russian convoy of armoured vehicles has drawn comparisons to the "tank man" of Tiananmen Square.

The 28-second video, posted on social media by Ukrainian outlet HB, shows the man running into the road to try and obstruct a convoy of armoured vehicles.

The vehicles have a "Z" symbol painted on the side, seen on other Russian military vehicles involved in the Ukraine invasion.

One vehicle swerves to avoid the man before continuing to drive down the road past him.

"Ukrainian rushes under enemy equipment so that the occupiers do not pass," HB wrote on Twitter.

It's unclear exactly when and where the video was filmed. According to the Mail Online, the footage is thought to have been filmed in the south of Ukraine, close to Crimea.

As the video went viral on social media, comparisons were drawn to the famous image of an unidentified Chinese man standing in front of tanks leaving Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 1989.

The man, who came to be known as "tank man," was photographed holding shopping bags while facing tanks after the Chinese government brutally cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

Since Russian forces began their assault on Ukraine on Thursday, missiles have rained down across the country, and Russian tanks have entered major cities, including the capital Kyiv.

