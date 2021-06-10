A skydiver in Poland made a hilarious surprise entrance at a soccer match.

The jumper parachuted onto the pitch mid-match, surprising players on both teams.

The referee quickly awarded the skydiver a yellow card for the interruption.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

A skydiver in Poland made quite an entrance on Sunday, landing in the middle of an active soccer match.

The match, between the Olimpia Elblag second team and PISA Primavera Barczewo in the Polish fifth division, was interrupted in shocking fashion as the skydiver parachuted to the ground near the center of the pitch.

One player, who understandably had not practiced for this possibility, made a quick move to get out of the way of the landing.

Once the skydiver was safely on the ground, a referee blew the whistle to halt play. Then in a surprisingly cool moment of humour, the ref gave the skydiver a yellow card.

?? Awaryjne lÄ…dowanie w ElblÄ…gu, podczas spotkania rezerw @ZKSOlimpia z PisÄ… Primavera Barczewo. Takie rzeczy tylko na boiskach forBET IV Ligi! @iforbetpl #KursNaforBETIVLigÄ™ pic.twitter.com/ib0dZpbvRq June 8, 2021

Talk about a weird day at the office.

After the interruption, the match restarted, and Olimpia came out on top 6-3. As for the skydiver, there's extra reason to be more careful next time - one more yellow card means an ejection.



